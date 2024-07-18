TD Summer Reading Club Storywalk returning to downtown core

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

The TD Summer Reading Club Storywalk® is returning to Downtown Orangeville, bringing back this engaging way to enjoy Broadway and partake in summer reading fun. Blast off into a summer adventure with this year’s feature story, “The Darkest Dark” by Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield. Presented in partnership with the Orangeville BIA, families are invited to get outside and discover each new page of the book in the windows of downtown businesses.

Illustrated by the The Fan Brothers, “The Darkest Dark” follows Hadfield’s childhood journey to conquer his fear of the dark after watching the Apollo 11 moon landing. The story provides an empathetic way for children to connect to Hadfield’s fear of monsters in the shadows. Hadfield’s journey to seeing beyond the shadows, realizing there is power, mystery, and beauty in the dark helps provide tools and inspiration for overcoming fears.

Start your cosmic journey at the Mill Street Library and follow the story from start to finish, exploring your way down Broadway between First & Second Street. Maps for this stellar family activity are available at the Orangeville Public Library and participating businesses.

The TD Summer Reading Club Storywalk® is presented as a part of the club’s summer activities.

Haven’t had a chance to join yet? There’s still plenty of time to join in the summer fun at the Orangeville Public Library!

Register children ages 12 and under for the TD Summer Reading Club by downloading the Beanstack Tracker App to a mobile device. Track minutes to earn badges for a chance to win gift certificate prizes from local businesses including art supplies, pizza, games, ice cream and more.

Teens and adults, there is a summer reading challenge for your age group too! Download Beanstack and log every book read until September 1 to unlock tickets for the chance to win gift certificates.

The Canada Reads Reading Challenge for adults encourages participants to read three Canadian authors and participate in two virtual book chat on Tuesday, July 16 and Tuesday, August 13 to meet up with other readers and share book recommendations. The book chats require pre-registration to receive the Microsoft Teams link. Prizes include BookLore gift certificates and for the person who reads the most books a book lovers prize pack.

Teens can participate in the Teen Advisory Group and the Teen Chronicles Book Club. On Friday, July 26, Teen Chronicles will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mill Street Library to create vision boards. The Sweet Summer Reading Challenge for Teens provides a chance to win gift certificates to local eats, books and more.

Readers Comments (0)