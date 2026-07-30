Nomination deadline nears for candidates seeking Orangeville council

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville residents interested in helping shape the future of their community have until Aug. 21 to decide whether to put their names forward for the 2026 municipal election.

The nomination period closes Friday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m., giving prospective candidates just a few more weeks to enter the race for mayor, deputy mayor, councillor or school board trustee.

Municipal elections will take place Oct. 26, with elected officials beginning a new four-year term in November.

According to the Town of Orangeville, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers so far. The list includes two candidates for mayor, one for deputy mayor, 11 candidates for councillor and one candidate for each of the four school board trustee positions.

Candidates will not become official until they are certified by the municipality’s clerk following the close of nominations.

For those considering a run, current members of Orangeville council say municipal government offers an opportunity to make a direct impact, but it also requires commitment, patience and a willingness to learn.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post served as a councillor from 2018 to 2022 before becoming mayor. She is seeking re-election and said municipal government is where decisions most directly affect residents’ daily lives.

“From roads and parks to recreation, housing, infrastructure, public safety and economic development, the work of council shapes the community we all call home,” she said.

Post said candidates do not need a political background to seek office.

“Some of the strongest voices around the council table come from people with diverse professional and lived experiences who simply care deeply about their community and are willing to put in the work,” she said.

She added that having different perspectives around the council table is important.

“We need people with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives because our community is stronger when its leadership reflects the people it serves,” Post said.

A role built on service

Councillor Joe Andrews, who was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, said his decision to run came from his connection to the community through professional appointments and volunteer commitments.

“I was asked time and time again to consider running for municipal office by so many within our community because of my integrity, professional experience and that I truly care about Orangeville and its future,” Andrews said.

During his current term, Andrews has served on several committees and boards, including the Economic Development and Culture Committee, the Orangeville Public Library Board, and the Affordable Housing Task Force.

When asked what the most rewarding part of the job was, Andrews said representing residents.

“To answer this question is easy, serving the people of Orangeville,” he said. “I am honoured to be in this elected position representing the best interests of the residents.”

Andrews said connecting with residents and ensuring their concerns are heard is one of the most important parts of the role.

“I am also thrilled advocating on behalf of Orangeville to the higher levels of government, which has become more important than ever before,” he said.

More than attending meetings

One of the biggest misconceptions about municipal office is the amount of time required, according to current council members.

While councillor positions are considered part-time roles, Andrews said serving effectively requires a significant commitment.

“As much as the elected role of councillor in Orangeville is deemed part-time, to do it right, I commit to it like a full-time job that is seven-days-a-week,” he said.

Councillors attend regular meetings, prepare agendas, participate in committees, respond to resident concerns and work with municipal staff.

Andrews said councillors are “always on” and expected to respond to community needs through phone calls, emails, texts or in-person conversations.

“This is outside of meeting with staff, or preparing for all council and/or committee meetings prior to attending each,” he said. “It truly is a balancing act between your family and other professional and personal commitments.”

Councillor Tess Prendergast, who was first elected in 2022 and is seeking re-election, said the time commitment was one of the realities she learned after joining council.

“It requires much more time than people see at council meetings,” she said. “There are lengthy agendas and reports to read, committee meetings, calls and emails from residents, community events, research and follow-up with staff.”

Prendergast said a council meeting may only last a few hours, but preparation can take significantly longer.

“Budget season, a major planning application or an urgent community issue can take over a significant part of the week,” she said.

Prendergast has chosen to teach part-time this September so she can dedicate more focused time to council and the community.

What residents don’t see

During Prendergast’s first term on council, she said the time demands caught her off guard.

“A request for a crosswalk, a tree policy or a change to a boulevard bylaw may involve engineering standards, legislation, legal advice, budgets, staffing and consultation across several departments,” she said.

She noted that residents often see the final decision, but not the research and discussion required before council votes.

Prendergast pointed to the installation of turtle-crossing signs as an example of how a seemingly straightforward idea required collaboration, research and coordination before moving forward.

“I have learned that you need patience, but you also need persistence,” she said. “Sometimes the work is continuing to ask questions, following up and making sure an issue does not quietly disappear.”

What it takes

Post said successful councillors need to understand the role is about governance, setting direction and creating policy rather than managing daily municipal operations.

“Listen more than you speak,” she said to prospective candidates. “Spend time talking with residents, businesses and community organizations to understand the issues from different perspectives.”

Post also encouraged candidates to remain curious and continue learning.

“There is a steep learning curve, and the best elected officials never stop educating themselves,” she said.

Andrews said integrity and professionalism are key qualities for anyone considering a council seat.

“You must also apply respect and justification to your decision-making responsibilities, especially when voting on motions of council,” he said.

He added that councillors must understand their role as one voice among several.

“You are only one vote of seven elected voices, thus you must be willing to share your opinion, justify it, yet work collectively to achieve an outcome that will benefit the community,” Andrews said.

Prendergast said curiosity, independence and empathy are also essential.

“You need to read carefully, ask questions and be willing to admit when you do not understand something,” she said.

She added that councillors must be willing to challenge ideas respectfully and work with people who may disagree.

“No councillor accomplishes very much alone,” she said.

Advice for first-time candidates

For residents unsure whether they are ready, Prendergast said there is no perfect time to run.

“Do not wait until you feel completely ready, because I am not sure anyone ever does,” she said.

She encouraged potential candidates to attend council meetings, read agendas, get involved with community organizations and speak with current and former councillors.

“Council needs people with different backgrounds, experiences and ways of thinking,” she said. “You do not need to know everything before you begin, but you do need to care, be prepared to learn and be willing to do the work.”

Post said the next council will face several major issues, including balancing growth with financial responsibility, investing in infrastructure, maintaining affordability, supporting housing and strengthening the local economy.

“Municipal government works best when dedicated people are willing to step forward, serve their community, and work collaboratively to make it even better,” she said.

For those interested in running, nomination papers can be filed through the Town of Orangeville before the Aug. 21 deadline.

To find information, including candidate resources and election details, visit:

Orangeville.ca/election

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