Take precautions during hot weather says local health unit

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region currently under Orange-level alert for high temperatures

Residents across the region are being reminded to take precautions, as Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an Orange-level alert indicating a prolonged heat wave that may persist throughout the week.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) issued a statement on Monday, June 29, asking residents to protect themselves from the heat and watch for signs of heat-related illness.

“High summer temperatures can lead to serious health concerns like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDGPH. “It’s important to check in regularly with family, friends and neighbours – especially the elderly, those with infants and young children, those with chronic health conditions and those who live alone – to make sure they are staying cool and well-hydrated.”

Increased health risks are associated with prolonged heat exposure, especially when overnight temperatures remain high, and people have limited opportunity to cool down.

“Air quality can also increase the risk of extreme heat, as air pollution is often higher on very hot days. Residents should regularly check the Air Quality Health Index and Environment and Climate Change Canada weather alerts to protect themselves and their loved ones,” reads WDGPH’s statement.

Public health officials are encouraging residents to stay hydrated, seek out air-conditioned spaces, limit strenuous outdoor activity, keep homes as cool as possible and never leave people or pets in parked vehicles. Residents can also use WDGPH’s ClimateSafe Map to locate cooling centres, drinking water, public washrooms, pools and splash pads.

Residents are also encouraged to check on family members, friends and neighbours who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

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