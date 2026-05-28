Streams Month to be marked with second music theatre production, ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Young performers are preparing to take audiences on an underwater adventure next weekend as Streams Community Hub presents its second full-scale youth musical production, Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr.

Running June 5 to 7 at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne, the production will feature a cast of 23 children and youth, ages 5 to 15. They will be bringing the beloved Pixar story to life on stage through music, choreography and colourful set design. Tickets for the production are available online for $12, with proceeds supporting future arts programming at Streams Hub.

Organizers Noni Thomas and Robyn Menard said the show will build on the success of last year’s Seussical Jr., which marked the organization’s first major theatrical production and drew strong community support.

“This is our second year doing a full-scale production as part of Stream Month,” Thomas said. “It went really well, and a lot of those kids have come back and brought friends, and we’ve also gotten some new kids to join us as well, and new families are coming into the fold.”

This year’s production continues the work of Streams’ Centre Stage program, which began rehearsals in January after months of planning behind the scenes.

Beyond the performances themselves, the production has become a large-scale community project involving young people both on and off the stage. Alongside the cast, Streams’ “Prop Masters” program has students helping behind the scenes, giving participants hands-on experience in every aspect of theatre production.

“We actually have another program running at Streams called Prop Masters,” Menard said. “There’s a couple of kids who aren’t actually in the cast in that program, and they were the ones who design all our set pieces and our props and help with costumes and things like that as well. So, it’s all hands on deck.”

Organizers say the program is designed to help youth develop confidence, teamwork and communication skills through the arts.

Throughout months of rehearsals, participants have been learning choreography, music, acting fundamentals and stage presence while also building friendships and collaborative skills.

Rehearsals have been held twice a week over several months, balancing the demands of a full theatrical production with school schedules and family commitments. Despite the limited rehearsal hours each week, organizers say the cast has made significant progress, with several returning performers stepping into larger and more challenging roles this year.

The junior adaptation of Finding Nemo condenses the popular Disney and Pixar film into an approximately hour-long stage musical featuring many of the movie’s best-known moments and songs, including the fan-favourite “Just Keep Swimming.”

The production is based on the hit animated film and adapted for younger performers through Disney’s theatrical licensing program.

Streams Community Hub, based in Shelburne, is a youth-focused arts charity that offers creative programming and year-round camps. Organizers said the success of the theatre program has already inspired many participants to plan on returning for future productions and summer arts camps.

Performances of Finding Nemo Jr. run June 5 through 7, with organizers encouraging families and community members to come out and support local youth arts.

“You should come out and see the show, it’s running next weekend from June 5 to 7,” Thomas said. “Just know, all proceeds go to Streams, so that we can continue with the arts programming for next year and more.”

“Don’t forget about the arts and what the arts can do for your child, and for you,” Menard said. “I say, don’t underestimate it. I think it’s such a valuable thing that you can take with you wherever, forever, and it’s transferable skills, it’s not just for the stage, it’s for your life.”

For more information and to get tickets, go to https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/centre-stage-presents-disneys-finding-nemo-jr

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