SPCA reducing adopting fees for its over 200 animals waiting to be adopted

By Paula Brown

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre is hoping to help its longest-term residents find loving homes by hosting an adoption event with reduced adoption fees.

Starting on Friday, Sept. 13 and running until Sunday, Sept. 15., the Ontario SPCA will be reducing adoption fees by 20 per cent at its 12 animal centres, including the Orangeville and District Animal Centre, as part of a three-day adoption event.

The reduced adoption fees will apply to more than 200 adoptable animals across the province with the goal of finding homes for the more than 70 animals who have been in the care of the Ontario SPCA for longer than 30 days.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of animals coming into our care, and many of them are staying with us longer before getting adopted,” said Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations for Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We want to find loving homes for as many furry friends as possible during this adoption event so we can help even more animals.”

The longest-stay animals at the Orangeville & District Animal Centre are one-and-a-half-year-old rabbits Stella and Sappora, who have been waiting for a home for over 180 days, and Protégé, a two-year-old cat who has been waiting for over 110 days for someone to adopt her.

“Both [Stella and Sapparo] are very lovely, sweet animals who are looking for homes that would love to cuddle them,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Orangeville and District Animal Centre. “We’re a little unsure of why [Protégé] is still with us. She’s a beautiful cat, a little shy at first and will take a little bit of time to get used to her new environment, but has come out of her shell really nicely.”

Speaking with the Free Press, Lyons spoke about the importance of hosting an adoption event to aid in finding homes for the animals that have been in their care the longest.

“Every animal deserves a chance to have a family and these long-term friends are passed over for a variety of reasons, but it’s important for these friends to be able to get into their families and live their best life,” said Lyons.

To view animals available for adoption, visit www.ontariospca.ca/adopt.

For those not able to adopt, the Ontario SPCA asks to consider donating to help provide care and shelter to animals in need. Donations to the Ontario SPCA can be made on their website at www.ontariospca.ca.

