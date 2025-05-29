Saddle up: Top talent returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds for Ram Rodeo showdown

May 29, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time.

The Orangeville Fairgrounds will be filled with high-level competitors during a rodeo next weekend.

The Ram Rodeo Tour is making a stop at the fairgrounds on June 7 and 8, where cowboys and cowgirls from across Canada will be competing in a variety of competitions.

Fans of the rodeo will see barrel racing, saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, pole bending and other fun events.

“In Orangeville, where its city meets country, the rodeo is an opportunity for people that maybe aren’t as aware of the animals, the agriculture, and so forth, to come out and see it,” said Ross Millar, organizer of the Ram Rodeo Tour.

“So many kids like to come out and see the horses and the bulls, and everything.”

On Saturday, June 7, the gates open at 1:30 p.m., the Kids Rodeo is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and the Ram Rodeo performance gets underway at 4 p.m. The grounds will close at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, June 8, the gates open at 10:30 a.m., the Kids Rodeo with the Canadian Cowgirls is slated for 11:30 a.m., and the Ram Rodeo performance is at 1 p.m. The grounds will close at 5 p.m.

Over $300,000 in prize money is up for grabs for the competitors who come out on top over the 15 stops of the Ram Rodeo Tour, which travels across Eastern Canada.

Millar said the rodeo will showcase some new bucking horses out of Alberta for the very first time.

Brett Timmermans, who’s been the bull riding champion of Ram Rodeo for the past two years, will be looking to retain his title. He had a broken arm over the winter but has recovered and is ready for the competition in Orangeville.

Caitlin Johnson will also be looking to defend her titles as the barrel racing and pole bending champion.

There are also seven kids competing in the rodeo for their second time who recently graduated from the Build a Cowboy School. Competitors range from 13 years old all the way up to 50.

Millar expressed excitement about the Canadian Cowgirls returning to the event to entertain rodeo fans, alongside the free Kids Rodeo.

“They’re always first class,” Millar enthused.

Individuals interested in attending Ram Rodeo can save $10 on tickets by purchasing them in advance online. Buying in advance also ensures attendees won’t be disappointed at the door if the event sells out, as interest in the community for the event has steadily grown over the past few years. Last year, the event had to add 400 more seats and they were full, according to Millar.

“It just continues to kind of grow, and it’s usually a full house,” he noted.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at ticketweb.ca/search?q=ram+rodeo+tour.

Readers Comments (0)