Registration opens for TD Reading Club

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Public Library invites families to set sail for a summer of reading, fun and prizes with the TD Summer Reading Club.

Children up to age 12 and their families are encouraged to register for the free club, meet the library’s summer students and enjoy a season full of stories and adventure as they explore all the fun activities available at the library this summer. Once registered, participants can pick up a reading notebook to collect stickers, track their reading, and receive a code for the TD Summer Reading Club website.

The TD Summer Reading Club is a national program that celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories while encouraging children to make reading part of their weekly summer routine. Kids can explore books, graphic novels, audiobooks and magazines as part of the program.

Throughout the summer, Orangeville Public Library will offer weekly programs and activities for a variety of ages. Children can show their reading logs to earn ballots for weekly prizes while discovering new books and taking on fun reading challenges.

Families can also explore the TD Summer Reading Club website at tdsummerreadingclub.ca, where kids can design an avatar, track their reading, collect badges, read web comics and enjoy jokes and trivia.

Registration is available at both Orangeville Public Library locations throughout the summer.

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