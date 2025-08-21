Reform Gravel Mining Coalition lauds CAA advocacy for aggregates policy changes

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

CAA is joining an industry coalition advocating for increased use of recycled crushed aggregates (RCA) in infrastructure projects.

The Reform Gravel Mining Coalition (RGMC), representing 20 communities across Ontario that oppose new pit and quarry applications, applauds the Aug. 12 announcement by the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA).

“CAA joining this coalition proves that building infrastructure and protecting our environment aren’t competing priorities. They’re the same goal,” said Larry Taman, spokesperson for Melancthon Against Quarries. “With Ontario’s existing 6,000-plus gravel pits and quarries holding a 40-year supply, this industry coalition shows that new extraction is simply unnecessary. This is the kind of visionary reform we’ve been fighting for.”

As the TARBA press release states, if Ontario municipalities mandate just 20 per cent of RCA use in their infrastructure projects, they can save more than $260 million annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 15 million cars from the road every year.

The industry coalition’s 20 per cent RCA target would also reduce aggregate demand by 18 million tonnes annually – and substantially reduce the number of gravel pits and quarries in Ontario.

The RGMC and its 20 communities are aligned with this goal.

“This industry coalition demonstrates that recycled aggregates deliver real results, massive cost savings and climate benefits,” says Taman said. “RGMC and Melancthon Against Quarries are excited to have more voices added to the fight. Finally, we have industry leaders showing real leadership on climate action.”

Double climate and local wins

Gravel is the feedstock for new highways and urban sprawl. Most aggregates are used to manufacture cement and construct buildings, roads, bridges, sewers, and other infrastructure.

The cement industry produces 8 per cent of global carbon emissions. That is why RGMC believes reducing CO2 emissions in the aggregate industry is necessary to help mitigate climate change.

“Every tonne of recycled aggregate represents a double win for our communities because we avoid the emissions from extracting and processing new materials while eliminating the heavy truck traffic from long-distance hauling. This coalition shows the future of responsible development.” says Taman

Local impact in Melancthon

Adopting RCA standards could eliminate the need for the proposed Strada Blast Quarry in Melancthon while protecting water, farmland and the natural environment. It would help deliver the previously mentioned proven benefits of $260 million in annual savings and emissions –– equivalent to removing 15 million cars from Ontario roads.

RGMC calls on municipalities to immediately implement this reform that the RCA and RGMC are advocating for, and urges the province to place a moratorium on new pit applications while these proven alternatives are scaled up.

“With a 40-year supply already licensed, proven recycled options available, and a visionary industry coalition showing us the economic and environmental benefits, every new quarry application should be rejected,” says Doug Tripp, RGMC co-chair, “We are excited to support the kind of transformative reform this industry coalition is fighting for, and we’re proud to stand with these forward-thinking organizations in this critical fight.”

Readers Comments (0)