RAM Rodeo taking over Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend

June 15, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Giddy up cowboys and cowgirls.

Headwaters RAM Rodeo is returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend.

Spectators will see bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding, pole bending, and off-kilter trick riding competitions.

The gates open at noon on Saturday (June 17), with a kids’ rodeo commencing at 2 p.m. and the regular rodeo performance starting at 4 p.m. The gates close at 7 p.m.

On Sunday (June 18), the gates open at 11 a.m., and the kids’ rodeo will happen at that time. The actual rodeo starts at 1 p.m., and the grounds close at 5 p.m.

Defending champions will be travelling the RAM Rodeo circuit to keep their title, competing at all of the stops along the RAM Rodeo Tour.

The tour kicked off In Grey Highlands on May 27-28 and has since travelled to Brooklin, Ont. and Milton, Ont.

Ross Millar, president of Ross Millar Entertainment Group, the business behind RAM Rodeo, said it’s a great family event – perfect for Father’s Day weekend.

“It’s become a bit of a Father’s Day tradition for us,” said Millar. “We get a lot of families out.”

He also commented on the variety of events, containing something for everyone to enjoy.

The kid’s rodeo has children come down from the stands to compete in fun activities with a Western theme on the competition grounds.

There’s also a vendors’ market, providing attendees with the opportunity to support area businesses. Cowboy hats, country-themed clothing, leather, and BBQ sauce will be out on display.

In addition to providing a fun outing for the community, RAM Rodeo fundraises for two local not-for-profit groups. The 85 Tornado Squadron, a cadet group in Grand Valley, receives funding as well as Tuff Therapeutic Riding Foundation in Mono, which provides riding lessons to at-risk youth.

Millar said he’s hoping to raise $10,000 to split between the two charities as has been done in past years.

Ticket prices are the same as before COVID-19, and people who buy their tickets in advance will save money. It’s $25 for adults, $10 for youth (6-12) and children five and under get in for free when buying ahead of time. When purchasing tickets at the door, it’s $30 for an adult, $15 for a youth, and $5 for a child.

Tickets are available at www.ticketweb.ca/search?q=ram+rodeo+tour

“I’d encourage people to purchase tickets in advance online, and save $5 while doing so,” noted Millar.

He said he anticipates the fairgrounds will be a “full house” for both days.

Readers Comments (0)