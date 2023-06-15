General News

RAM Rodeo taking over Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Giddy up cowboys and cowgirls.

Headwaters RAM Rodeo is returning to the Orangeville Fairgrounds this weekend.

Spectators will see bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding, pole bending, and off-kilter trick riding competitions.

The gates open at noon on Saturday (June 17), with a kids’ rodeo commencing at 2 p.m. and the regular rodeo performance starting at 4 p.m. The gates close at 7 p.m.

On Sunday (June 18), the gates open at 11 a.m., and the kids’ rodeo will happen at that time. The actual rodeo starts at 1 p.m., and the grounds close at 5 p.m.

Defending champions will be travelling the RAM Rodeo circuit to keep their title, competing at all of the stops along the RAM Rodeo Tour.

The tour kicked off In Grey Highlands on May 27-28 and has since travelled to Brooklin, Ont. and Milton, Ont.

Ross Millar, president of Ross Millar Entertainment Group, the business behind RAM Rodeo, said it’s a great family event – perfect for Father’s Day weekend.

“It’s become a bit of a Father’s Day tradition for us,” said Millar. “We get a lot of families out.”

He also commented on the variety of events, containing something for everyone to enjoy.

The kid’s rodeo has children come down from the stands to compete in fun activities with a Western theme on the competition grounds.

There’s also a vendors’ market, providing attendees with the opportunity to support area businesses. Cowboy hats, country-themed clothing, leather, and BBQ sauce will be out on display. 

In addition to providing a fun outing for the community, RAM Rodeo fundraises for two local not-for-profit groups. The 85 Tornado Squadron, a cadet group in Grand Valley, receives funding as well as Tuff Therapeutic Riding Foundation in Mono, which provides riding lessons to at-risk youth. 

Millar said he’s hoping to raise $10,000 to split between the two charities as has been done in past years.

Ticket prices are the same as before COVID-19, and people who buy their tickets in advance will save money. It’s $25 for adults, $10 for youth (6-12) and children five and under get in for free when buying ahead of time. When purchasing tickets at the door, it’s $30 for an adult, $15 for a youth, and $5 for a child.

Tickets are available at www.ticketweb.ca/search?q=ram+rodeo+tour

“I’d encourage people to purchase tickets in advance online, and save $5 while doing so,” noted Millar.

He said he anticipates the fairgrounds will be a “full house” for both days.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin Parent Support Network celebrates 25 years of helping families

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin Parent Support Network looks forward to a fruitful continuation of a quarter century of service. And ...

Legion to host The Pepper Shakers for outdoor concert to kick of Summer Serenade Series

By Brian Lockhart If you’re looking for a party, the Orangeville branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting its first outdoor fundraiser of the ...

Fire in Orangeville home claims one life, sends two to hospital

By Sam Odrowski A structure fire in Orangeville claimed the life of one person and sent two others to Headwaters Hospital on June 8. Officers ...

Fire danger rating to drop to ‘moderate’ soon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Fire Departments of Dufferin County are anticipating a county-wide fire ban to drop to a moderate fire ...

Indigenous People’s Day moving to Alexandra Park and Orangeville Town Hall

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) is inviting the community to join them in celebrating National Indigenous ...

Headwaters Hospital launches real-time wait clock in Emergency Department 

Headwaters Health Care Centre has introduced a real-time wait clock for the Emergency Department (ED). The wait clock will give up-to-date information on the estimated ...

Dufferin County approves 2023-2026 Strategic Plan

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved their strategic plan for the next four years.  The County’s 2023-2026 Strategic ...