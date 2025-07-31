Premier Equipment continues growth journey, expands John Deere dealership network through acquisition of Green Tractors Inc.

July 31, 2025

Premier Equipment, a multi-store John Deere dealership serving southern Ontario, has come to an agreement to purchase neighbouring dealer Green Tractors Inc.

Premier Equipment has been on a considerable growth journey in 2025. The acquisition of Green Tractors Inc. (Green Tractors) will be the fourth and most substantial acquisition that Premier will be undertaking this year.

In February, Premier added a Stouffville location (formerly Hutchinson Farm Supply). In April, the Hagersville location was added (formerly W.J. Heaslip Ltd.) and on July 31, a Belleville location will be added with the acquisition of Deerhaven Lawn and Garden Ltd.

The addition of the nine existing Green Tractors locations will bring Premier’s total number of John Deere Ag and Turf branch locations to 20.

“Premier’s growth initiatives in 2025 are carrying out a goal that has been years in the making,” says Allan Dueck, President of Premier Equipment.

Over the past decade Premier has focused on increasing service capabilities. Modernizing facilities, increasing parts and service capacity along with concentration in key areas like precision agriculture has helped position Premier as a leading dealership with the ability to further grow operations.

“We are very excited for this opportunity and what it means for staff and customers,” says Dueck. “For Green Tractors, it provides the opportunity to leverage specialization in areas like production and precision ag and service amenities that Premier has been building out continuously for years. For Premier it provides the opportunity to diversify and learn from Green Tractors’ strength and expertise in turf care, municipalities, small tractors, light construction, and golf market segments. Overall, it provides the ability to further scale our operations and invest in staff and infrastructure to deepen our offering to customers across a significant area in Ontario.”

“It has been a pleasure representing John Deere, providing equipment and service to our customers for so many years,” says Karl Davis, Co-CEO, Green Tractors in Nobleton. “Times have really changed since my father started fixing threshing machines. Today, leveraging technology is paramount for customers in all segments, and we feel Premier is equipped to help take our team to the next level,” says Davis. Davis, along with business partner Ken Svendsen have led Green Tractors since 2010 when the dealership came together with 5 locations – Nobleton, Brampton, Milton, Omemee, and Port Perry. Earlton was added in 2012, Kingston and Odessa locations in 2014 and the Orono location in 2022.

The intention is that Green Tractors customers experience minimal disruptions and the same customer experience while we are working through the transition.

“Over time, we will strive to deliver an enhanced customer experience with more access to equipment, parts and a larger service network,” says Davis.

“We are committed to maintaining and growing the high level of customer service that both Green Tractors and Premier Equipment are known to deliver.”

Staff members from Green Tractors will be retained to maintain continuity and leverage of expertise and experience.

Davis and co-CEO of Green Tractors Ken Svendsen at Omemee will step back – and the teams are still working through processes to determine management needs moving forward.

“We are so thankful for our dedicated employees and grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to support farms, businesses and the communities we serve,” says Svendsen. “We are excited for what the future holds for our team.”

“We intend to honour the legacy that Karl, Ken and their teams have established, and continue to build on a foundation of service,” says Dueck. “We look forward to sharing knowledge and resources and the potential for growth that this opportunity brings collectively for staff and customers.”

Premier Equipment intends to commence operations with existing staff and facilities on Nov. 3, subject to all necessary approvals and final due diligence.



