General News

Police recover thousands in stolen property after executing Melancthon search warrant

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested seven individuals following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Melancthon as part of an ongoing property crime investigation.

During the spring of 2026, police received numerous reports of thefts from rural properties throughout northern Dufferin County and southern Grey County. The incidents involved a variety of high-value property, including machinery, equipment trailers, farm implements, power tools, and other items.

On May 30, as search warrant was executed a result of the investigation by the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from Dufferin B Platoon and C Platoon.

The search warrant was for a residence on the 6th Line NE in Melancthon.

Officers recovered a significant quantity of property believed to be connected to the reported thefts. Seven individuals were located at the residence and taken into custody. Investigators also discovered that some of the suspected stolen property was in the process of being dismantled and prepared for scrap metal.

Police have charged seven people following an investigation into allegedly stolen property:

  • Eloise McGonigal, 67, of Melancthon
  • Wayne Mills, 56, of Cambridge
  • Joanne Mulvihill, 49, of Durham
  • Richard Nethercott, 61, of New Hamburg
  • Tara Tait, 52, of Dundalk
  • Gordon Winslow, 34, of Maxwell
  • Giuseppe Biase, 61, of Melancthon

Each is charged with:

  • five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in Canada
  • mischief interfering with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property over $5,000

Police seized the following items:

  • a galvanized vehicle hauler/trailer valued at about $10,000
  • a zero-turn lawn mower valued at about $7,500
  • two custom farm trailers valued at about $7,500 each
  • a large quantity of Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools valued at about $5,000

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe additional individuals may be involved. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP and reference incident number RM26146264.

The Dufferin OPP encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information, dash camera footage, or security video that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.


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