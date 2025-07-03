Places I would like to see

July 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There are several places on my ‘wish list’ of places to visit.

I’ve already seen some of them, and hopefully will visit the rest.

At one time, I had planned on visiting Egypt to see the pyramids. They are a wonder of the world, and of course a great mystery in many ways.

However, over the years, I have spoken to other people who have visited, and read online reviews of tourists who made the trek.

The photos you always see of the pyramids is misleading. They aren’t in the desert surrounded by sand. When you see a photo of the reverse angle of the great pyramids of Giza, you see a Cairo slum is right next door and the city has grown around these great wonders.

Almost every review I’ve read of people who have visited, told of constant harassment by locals, horrible hotel conditions, and a generally unpleasant experience.

If someone isn’t chasing you down the street trying to get you to buy a trinket, there are pickpockets trying to relieve you of your wallet.

I’ve decided that visiting via Google Earth was a better option.

I have always wanted to visit Monterey, California and see Cannery Row – the setting for John Steinbeck’s novel of the same name. Although I’m sure the original charm of the place with its sardine canneries has now been replaced as a tourist mecca.

While in California, I would like to travel to San Jose, and visit the Winchester Mystery House. It is the mansion built by the heiress to the Winchester Firearms fortune.

A little crazy in her later years, Sarah Winchester started building a mansion, and never stopped. Construction on the house went on for 38 years until Sarah died. It is a remarkable place.

I would also like to rent a convertible and drive the Pacific Highway.

While in the state, I would also like to visit Death Valley, one of the most inhospitable places on earth – just to see and experience it.

Sixteen hundred miles south, I would like to visit the Kennedy Space Center and see the Saturn V rockets that put men on the moon.

I would also like to experience a stock car race at the Talledaga SuperSpeedway in Alabama.

You might have noticed all of these places are in the US of A.

Currently, I have no plans to visit any of these places, simply because the threat of being detained by the police is too great.

Recently the governor of Maine, Janet Mills, visited New Brunswick and met with Premier Susan Holt.

The visit was to encourage Canadian visitors to return to her state. It turns out, the local economy relies heavily on Canadian visitors and since no one is crossing the border these days, local businesses are losing a lot of commerce.

I don’t think visitors are afraid of Maine residents. Maine in general, has a reputation as a friendly place, and very similar to Canada in its values.

One article I read stated that Canadians are no longer crossing the border into Maine because they are ‘angered’ by the current American political situation.

I don’ think anyone is angered by the political situation, I think they are afraid because of the trickle-down police policies that seem to be effecting law enforcement at every level.

I was watching a video that popped up on my Facebook feed, from a source that shows people being stopped for traffic violations.

During the conversation, the police officer said, “Speeding is a criminal offence in the State of Georgia.”

I found that hard to believe, so I posted a question on a Q&A forum. A person from Georgia replied, and said that ‘yes, speeding is a misdemeanor in Georgia.”

A quick check on Georgia law states that a misdemeanor is a criminal offence, but not as serious as a felony.

Considering just about every driver gets a speeding ticket or other traffic ticket at some time or another, does that mean this state is absolutely full of people with criminal records?

I’m sure there are plenty of people, especially those in border towns, that want to cross into the US to visit a resort, event, or just do some shopping. However, the fear of being stopped and having the wrong accent or appearing non-American is just too real at the present time.

If Americans want Canadians to return as visitors, they must lobby their law enforcement and get that situation under control.

Until then, I won’t be cruising the Pacific Highway and time soon.

