Orangeville Show Chorus opens fall membership series to new singers

September 17, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Women interested in discovering their singing voice will have an opportunity to step onto the risers with the Orangeville Show Chorus this fall through a five-week membership series.

The Orangeville Show Chorus (OSC) is inviting prospective members to experience the chorus firsthand through its Fall Membership Series, designed to introduce newcomers to a cappella singing in a welcoming and educational environment. The chorus is currently promoting registration for the five-week program.

According to OSC director Laurie Moore, the series gives participants a chance to sing with the group without immediately committing to full membership.

“This year, we’re offering a five week program for people to come and just try us out,” she said. “It’s a nice, low stress opportunity to kind of get introduced to see if it’s really something that they could be interested in, and then if not, no pressure.”

Over the five weeks, participants will attend short classes covering different aspects of singing and vocal development before joining existing chorus members on the risers during rehearsals. Participants will learn two songs alongside the chorus and will have an opportunity to perform during OSC’s Nov. 7 show.

No audition is required to participate in the membership series. Instead, newcomers will undergo a voice test to determine which of the chorus’s four vocal parts — bass, baritone, lead or tenor — is best suited to their voice.

The program is intended for singers of varying experience levels, including those who have never sung with an organized group or learned to read sheet music.

Music education is a regular part of OSC rehearsals, with members learning about breathing, posture, alignment, vocal production and the fundamentals of the barbershop style. Learning tracks are also available to help members learn their parts outside of rehearsals.

Moore said that the Orangeville Show Chorus is a women’s a cappella group specializing in four-part barbershop harmony that offers plenty of opportunities to get involved and experience all manners of musical performance and learning.

“We rehearse once a week,” she said. “But we have other opportunities, such as a music school coming up for our region that a lot of us will be going to for the weekend. We sing a really big variety of music, as well, we have some songs from from musicals, and some contemporary songs from Bruno Mars, for example.”

As a show chorus, members memorize their music rather than using sheet music during performances, allowing singers to focus on connecting with audiences. Performances can also incorporate choreography.

The chorus describes its mission as engaging women in the pursuit of musical excellence through four-part harmony a cappella singing while inspiring, educating and entertaining audiences.

All are welcome to apply, regardless of skill.

To learn more, go to osc.choirgenius.com.

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