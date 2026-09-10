Orangeville Public Library hosts authors of Canadian health-care advocacy handbook

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Public Library is holding Author Afternoon with Michael Decter and Mike McCarthy, co-authors of The Canadian Healthcare Guerrilla Handbook: How to Fight for What You Need.

The event is taking place in partnership with Booklore at the Mill Street branch on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

“Navigating the health-care system can feel overwhelming, particularly when you or someone you care about is already dealing with a health concern. Libraries help people access reliable information, explore important issues, and feel more confident asking questions,” said Laura Warner, Orangeville Public Library CEO.

“We’re excited to partner with BookLore to bring this conversation to the community, and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a more informed advocate for themselves or their family to join us.”

Decter and McCarthy will discuss practical strategies, real-life stories and useful tactics to help Canadians navigate the health-care system and advocate for the care they need.

“We hope people come out to meet us and their neighbours, share their experiences and ask questions. There will also be copies of the book available to purchase and have signed,” said McCarthy and Decter.

The two authors draw on decades of experience at the health-policy table and on the frontlines of patient advocacy.

“The Canadian Health Care Guerrilla Guide about fighting for care. It is a guide for patients and their friends and families who have given up on being patient and want to take action to access timely care.” said Decter. “If you only learn one new thing from the book it will be a great investment.”

He added, “It might just save your life.

To register for the event, visit:

tinyurl.com/OrangevilleLibraryRegistration

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