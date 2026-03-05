Sports

Orangeville Otters swim team host Short Course Championships

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters hosted the Huronia Region Short Course Championships at the Alder Street Recreation Centre pool from Feb. 6 to 8, and welcomed 457 swimmers for an exciting weekend of competition.

Nine visiting clubs travelled from Barrie, Owen Sound, Lindsay, Hanover, Port Elgin, Orillia, Bracebridge, Collingwood, and Peterborough to compete in the event.

This milestone event marked the first time the Otters independently hosted a Huronia Regional Championship.

A total of 66 Otters swimmers competed with determination and pride throughout the three-day meet.

Over the weekend, 14 club records were broken.

Wesley Hall led the charge with 10 new club records, followed by Ava Yardley with seven, Kaitlin Malec with two, and Qyona Egbert with one new record.

Reflecting on the weekend, Otters head coach Sam Kuntz shared his pride in the athletes and the community support that made the championship possible.

“We truly could not have asked for better support, camaraderie, and results,” Kuntz said, acknowledging the efforts of coaches, town staff, and those who contributed to a successful event. “I truly could not be more proud of the Otters for such an incredible showing. This experience has inspired me greatly, and I cannot wait to be part of the competitive swim journey of excellence that is forming in Orangeville.”

Otters’ swimmers were awarded at the conclusion of the meet.

Ava Yardley earned High Point for Girls 10 and under.

Nethaya Mahadana-Arachchi captured High Point for Girls 16 and over.

Alyssa Smyth was named High Point Para swimmer following an outstanding performance.

As a team, the Otters finished second overall in team points, capping off a highly successful showing for the host club.

The meet also saw both national and provincial para records fall. Alyssa Smyth set a new national record and established two S13 provincial records. Austin Nelissen set two S10 provincial records.

Hosting a championship of this size required a great collective effort. Nearly 400 volunteers supported the eight sessions across the weekend to make sure the meet ran smoothly and professionally.


