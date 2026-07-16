Orangeville Otters celebrate young swimmers at Mock Meet

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville Otters’ youngest swimmers got their first taste of competition during the club’s semi-annual Mock Meet held at the Alder Recreation Centre pool on Thursday, June 25.

Fifty Otters swimmers took part in the meet.

The fun, low-pressure event brought swimmers together from the Beginner Skills, Advanced Skills, and Novice groups. This allowed them to experience a real swim meet and put their newly developed skills into action, and celebrate their progress alongside teammates and families.

The event was made even more special with the support of volunteer swimmers from the club’s senior groups who stepped up to cheer, mentor, and encourage the next generation of Otters.

The Beginner Skills and Advanced Skills programs focus on building confidence, developing strong foundational swimming skills, and introducing young athletes to the basics of racing. Swimmers in the Novice group continue that progression by developing their technique, endurance, and competitive racing experience.

“Events like our Mock Meet are an important part of a swimmer’s development,” said Otters Head Coach Sam Kuntz. “They give our youngest athletes a chance to experience racing in a fun, supportive environment while showcasing everything they’ve been working on in practice. It’s exciting to watch their confidence grow and see them take the next step in their swimming journey.”

The Mock Meet also capped off the club’s first season of its new Learn to Swim program for children ages three to eight. The program paired young swimmers with Otters senior athletes for one-on-one instruction.

This helps children build water confidence while giving older swimmers valuable leadership experience.

Following a successful inaugural season, the program will return this fall.

The Orangeville Otters thank all Skills, Novice, and senior swimmers, families, coaches and volunteers for another memorable season.

Registration for hall fall programs opens in mid-August.

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