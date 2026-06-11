Orangeville Otters capture Team Challenge title at Huronia Region Long Course meet

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club captured the Huronia Region Long Course Team Challenge title during competition held at Brock University in St. Catharines from May 28 to 31.

A total of 48 Otters swimmers travelled to compete in the annual event, which brings together clubs from across Huronia Region for a unique team competition focused on building partnerships, friendships, and team spirit. A total of 10 clubs participated in the event, with teams paired together in a head-to-head challenge format.

Partnered with the Lindsay Lightning Bolts Swim Club, the Otters face the Barrie Trojan Swim Club in the team challenge competition.

The Otters and Lightning Bolts combined for 4,257 points to win the Team Challenge title.

They posted the highest point total of all teams at the meet.

Several Otters swimmers posted outstanding results.

In the 12 & Under division, Rowan Young, 10, was the club’s top male with 109 points.

Ava Yardley led the female standings with 145 points.

In the 13 & Over division, Wesley Halls, 16, earned 136 points to lead the Otters in that division.

Kaitlin Malec, 17, contributed 130 points as the club’s top email point scorer.

The weekend also featured an impressive number of record-breaking performances.

Gracie Chapman set a new Huronia Region record in the 10 & Under girls 50m breaststroke.

Oyona Egbert, 12, added her name to the record books by breaking the Huronia Region records in both the 11-12 girls 1,500m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

The Otters also enjoyed tremendous success in the relay events.

The 11–12 Girls team of Ava Yardley, Qyona Egbert, Julia Noronha, and Jemma Harrison established new Huronia Region records in both the 4x100m Medley Relay and 4x100m Freestyle Relay.

The 10 & Under boys team of Owen Reyes, Callen Norris, Lawson Noronha, and Rowan Young also broke Huronia Region records in both the 4x100m Medley Relay and 4x100m Freestyle Relay.

Head Coach Sam Kuntz was especially proud of the way the team competed and supported one another throughout the weekend.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the way our swimmers competed this weekend,” said Kuntz. “We saw athletes step up in every session, support one another, and race with confidence. From personal bests and record-breaking swims to outstanding team spirit, this group demonstrated what the Orangeville Otters are all about. The effort, commitment, and positive attitude shown by our swimmers throughout the season were on full display in St. Catharines.”

The Otters would like to thank coaches, volunteers, and families for their continued support and dedication throughout the season.

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