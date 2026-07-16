Orangeville hosts provincial ‘A’ championship lacrosse qualifiers

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a huge lacrosse weekend in Orangeville when some of the best lacrosse teams in the province arrived in town for three days to compete in the Ontario Lacrosse Association’s Ontario ‘A’ Provincial Championship qualifiers.

The Orangeville games took place on Friday, July 10, Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12.

The qualifiers featured teams from the U13, U15, and U17 divisions. The Orangeville tournament was the first of the qualifier events, with another planned later in July.

The Final Six Provincial Championships will be held in August. The top 13 teams in the U13 and U15 divisions and the top 10 teams in the U17 divisions will advance to the ‘A’ qualifiers.

The competition in Orangeville was held at Tony Rose Arena and the Alder Street Arena. For those unable to attend games, they were broadcast live on the Ontario Lacrosse website.

All three Orangeville Northmen teams that entered the competition did well.

U13 Northmen

The U13 Northmen team won their tournament, finishing first with a 5-1 record.

Starting off with a good pace, the U13 Northmen won their opening game 9-4 over the St. Catharines Athletics on Friday. Northmen Nixon Alphonso got a hat-trick for the game, scoring in all three periods.

The second game of the day resulted in a 10-2 Orangeville win over the Napean Knights. Hudson Varga got the hat-trick in that game, scoring in the second and third periods.

The U13 Northmen took their only loss of the weekend on Saturday when they gave up a 6-4 game to the Whitby Warriors.

They recouped in their fourth game with a 9-0 shutout over the Toronto Beaches.

Orangeville U13 had two games on Sunday.

They won their first game 7-2 over Six Nations.

In Game 5, they trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, then mounted a huge comeback in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals.

They won the game 5-3.

U15 Northmen

The U15 Northmen had a successful weekend, finishing in second place in the standings with a 5-1 record.

The Burlington Blaze won the division, going undefeated for the weekend.

The Northmen started the weekend with a 7-4 win over the Centre Wellington Riverhawks.

In their second game of the day, they delivered a 6-3 win over the Oakville Hawks.

In Saturday action, the Northmen shut out the Halton Hills Bulldogs 9-0. Luke Lorenz scored five for the game, hitting the back of the Halton net in all three periods.

They followed up with a 7-4 win over the Northumberland Nemesis. Connor Dixon scored a hat-trick in the second period.

Sunday action saw the Northmen win 6-3 over the St. Catharines Athletics. Connor Dixon scored in all three periods for the hat-trick.

In their final game, the U15 Northmen tied the Peterborough Lakers 2-2.

U17 Northmen

The Orangeville U17 squad finished in third place in their division with a 4-2 record.

Burlington Blaze finished in first place with a 4-1-1 record, followed by the St. Catharines Athletics recording a 4-2 weekend.

The Northmen started the weekend with a 10-2 win over the Halton Hills Bulldogs on Friday.

Their second game of the day resulted in a 7-4 win over the Whitby Warriors.

Returning on Saturday, Game 3 resulted in a 7-5 win over the Akwesasne Storm.

Their second game of the day resulted in a 6-4 loss to the Guelph Regals.

On Sunday, the Northmen opened with a tight 4-3 win over the Nepean Knights in a game that was tied 3-3 heading into the third period.

Tanner Hart got the game-winning goal in the third period.

In their final game, the Northmen lost 7-4 to the Burlington Blaze.

It was a successful weekend tournament in Orangeville, featuring many thrilling games for fans who packed the stands at both arenas.

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