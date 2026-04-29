Orangeville District Secondary School girls rugby team wins season opener

April 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears girls’ varsity team is back on the field for this season and is looking good after their first game of the season.

The Bears team started practising back in January with indoor training to get ready for the spring high school athletic season.

First up for the regular season schedule was a trip to Erin to take on the Erin District High School Raiders on Wednesday, April 22.

Both teams scored early in the game. The Bears went ahead on a second goal, but that was matched by Erin before the whistle sounded to end the half.

The ODSS squad put out a huge effort in the second half and kept the pressure on the Raiders.

A late-game goal and successful kick gave the Bears a 29-12 win to start the season.

The Bears have been working hard to put together a successful team this year.

“I think this game was beautiful,” said ODSS’s Maddie McInerney after the game. “I think we played great. There’s some things we can fine-tune, as always. I think we’re a strong team and we’re moving up. On offence, I think we had a good, straight offensive line. We made a lot of good tackles and had a good offensive line. Because it’s a contact sport, we had to start practising quite early in the year.”

Teammate Sarah MacCoubrey said she thought the team put a lot of effort into their first game of the season.

“I think today’s game went quite well for our first game of the season,” Sarah said. “Everybody put their heart and soul on the field and did everything they could to bring home that win. On defence, our tackles were phenomenal. We had one or two small slip-throughs. On defence, our tackles were perfect, and on offence, our passes were so good. I think we played an overall amazing game. We started practicing back in January, then when the weather got a little better. we started going outside.”

The Bears will now play three road games.

They return to their home field at ODSS on Wednesday, May 6, to host Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Game time 3:30 p.m.

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