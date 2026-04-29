Sports

Orangeville District Secondary School girls rugby team wins season opener

April 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears girls’ varsity team is back on the field for this season and is looking good after their first game of the season.

The Bears team started practising back in January with indoor training to get ready for the spring high school athletic season.

First up for the regular season schedule was a trip to Erin to take on the Erin District High School Raiders on Wednesday, April 22.

Both teams scored early in the game. The Bears went ahead on a second goal, but that was matched by Erin before the whistle sounded to end the half.

The ODSS squad put out a huge effort in the second half and kept the pressure on the Raiders.

A late-game goal and successful kick gave the Bears a 29-12 win to start the season.

The Bears have been working hard to put together a successful team this year.

“I think this game was beautiful,” said ODSS’s Maddie McInerney after the game. “I think we played great. There’s some things we can fine-tune, as always. I think we’re a strong team and we’re moving up. On offence, I think we had a good, straight offensive line. We made a lot of good tackles and had a good offensive line. Because it’s a contact sport, we had to start practising quite early in the year.”

Teammate Sarah MacCoubrey said she thought the team put a lot of effort into their first game of the season.

“I think today’s game went quite well for our first game of the season,” Sarah said. “Everybody put their heart and soul on the field and did everything they could to bring home that win. On defence, our tackles were phenomenal. We had one or two small slip-throughs. On defence, our tackles were perfect, and on offence, our passes were so good. I think we played an overall amazing game. We started practicing back in January, then when the weather got a little better. we started going outside.”

The Bears will now play three road games.

They return to their home field at ODSS on Wednesday, May 6, to host Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Game time 3:30 p.m.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Investigators are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage of fatal collision in Mulmur

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are once again asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any witnesses to the fatal motor vehicle collision in ...

Concerns raised over proposed heritage designation for York Street area

By JAMES MATTHEWS The boundaries that will determine a proposed heritage district in Orangeville have yet to be established. That point was clearly made during ...

Water protection is absent in aggregate rules, says Mulmur advocate

By JAMES MATTHEWS Water gives life. That’s as well known as the fact that maintaining the integrity of a healthy water supply is paramount. The ...

Orangeville’s second annual Butter Tart festival draws hundreds of visitors to the Alder Arena

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second annual Orangeville butter tart festival drew hundreds of visitors to town over the weekend, as residents ...

Black Parent Council hosts info night following release of UGDSB human rights review

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Amid the release of a human rights review of the Upper Grand District School Board’s (UGDSB) approach to ...

M&M Food Market Orangeville honoured with national Community Involvement Award

By Sam Odrowski Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as needed. ...

Orangeville will benefit from another pizza restaurant: planner

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Third Street resident has sounded the alarm about the potential for increased traffic, light pollution, and noise that may ...

Mono approves noise permit, waives fee for RAM rodeo this summer

By JAMES MATTHEWS Organizers of Headwaters RAM Rodeo at the Orangeville Fairgrounds have tailored the schedule to abide by Mono’s new municipal noise bylaw. And ...

New Orangeville business HLR Hydraulics offers much-needed off-hours service for repairs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter HLR Hydraulics is the newest addition to Orangeville’s small business community, built to keep local farms and heavy ...

Province demands plan from Fieldstone subdivision developer on sewage smell mitigation

By JAMES MATTHEWS The developer behind Mono’s Fieldstone subdivision has until Saturday, April 25, to come up with a plan on how to mitigate odours ...