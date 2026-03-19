Orangeville Blitz tied with Six Nations Ironmen in semi-final series

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A loss in Game 4 on Sunday, March 16, leaves the Orangeville Blitz tied in their semi-final series against the Six Nations Ironmen.

Getting underway on March 6, the best-of-seven series leads the way to the Northern Premier Hockey League’s Apex Cup championship.

Game 1 of the series ended with a 5-3 win for the Ironmen on Blitz home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville.

The series was tied after the Blitz won Game 2, 7-3, on Ironmen home ice.

Returning to the Alder Street arena on Saturday, March 14, for Game 3, the Blitz secured a decisive win that gave them a series lead.

Six Nations scored first in the game with a late-period goal.

Orangeville’s Andrew Whitton tied the game with 1:21 left in the period.

The Blitz took the lead in the second period on goals from Cameron Searles and Luke Perovic.

The Ironmen scored at the midway mark.

It was a 4-2 game when Chase Spenser hit the back of the Ironmen’s net with 4:59 left on the clock.

Six Nations closed the gap with a goal in the third period to make it a 4-3 game.

Alex Gilmour gave the Blitz some insurance with 1:24 left in the game to give the Orangeville team a 5-3 win to lead the series 2-1.

It was back to Six Nations for Game 4 of the series on Sunday, March 15.

Orangeville’s Cameron Searles opened the scoring in the first period.

Six Nations tied it up four minutes later.

The Blitz moved ahead with a goal from Matthew Dunlop late in the period.

Neither team could hit the back of the net in the second period.

It was the third period that cost the Blitz the game when they couldn’t score and gave up two goals to the Ironmen.

The Six Nations team left the ice with a 3-2 win.

The series will return to Orangeville on Friday, March 20, for Game 5 at the Alder Street Arena.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

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