Orangeville athletes do well at OFSAA West track and field

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Track and field athletes from Orangeville District Secondary School and Westside Secondary School competed at OFSAA West competition held at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School in Cambridge on Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29.

The athletes qualified for OFSAA West after competing in the District 4/10 championships held in Guelph on May 11.

Because of the large number of track and field events and athletes involved, OFSAA competition uses pre-qualifying events by region. This competition narrows the field for the final provincial OFSAA competition.

The ODSS athletes posted strong results, with two qualifying for OFSSA.

ODSS results

Katie Raue placed third in senior girls high jump with a clearance of 1.61 metres and qualified for OFSAA.

Georgia Groves also qualified for OFSAA after placing third in novice girls 1,500-metre running in 5:01.73. Groves also finished seventh in the novice girls 800 metres in 2:27.84.

Other ODSS results included:

Reuben Macleod — fifth in open boys 2,000-metre steeplechase (6:23.27) and 12th in senior boys 800 metres (1:59.72)

Liam Willcott — sixth in senior boys 3,000 metres (9:09.37) and 15th in senior boys 1,500 metres (4:11.50)

Maya Kenny — sixth in preliminary heats of junior girls 80-metre hurdles (13.48) and 15th in junior girls 300-metre hurdles (50.98)

Peyton Price — 11th in junior girls 400 metres (1:04.03)

Emily McDowell — fifth in intellectually impaired girls 100 metres (17.77) and fifth in shot put (4.42 metres)

Ailsa Bogan — 14th in open girls 2,000-metre steeplechase (8:07.39)

Adalynn McLean — 14th in junior girls 800 metres (2:35.03)

Isaac Symons — 11th in junior boys long jump (5.31 metres)

Cole Copeland — 16th in junior boys javelin (34.85 metres)

Olivia Croft — DNF in novice girls 3,000 metres

The senior girls’ 4×100 relay team of Leah Wenediktow, Jordan Gorman, Katie Raue and Bianca Trichilo finished in 54.20 seconds.

The open girls 4×400 relay team of Peyton Price, Ailsa Bogan, Keira Phillips and Adalynn McLean placed 11th in 4:24.20.

Westside Secondary School results included Aiden Howes placing 10th in novice boys 100 metres in 12.06 seconds, while the junior boys 4×100 relay team of Jayden Cutting, Santino Moscarelli, Aiden Howes and Logan Mitchell finished 15th in 47.93 seconds.

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