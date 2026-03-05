General News

OPP warns residents of increase in CRA-themed scams during tax season

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

As Canadians begin preparing their 2026 income tax returns, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to stay vigilant against Canada Revenue Agency impersonation scams.

This includes phishing emails and text messages designed to steal personal and financial information.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, scammers frequently impersonate CRA employees and may contact victims by phone, email, text message, or through fake websites that appear official.

The CRA confirms that it will never send refunds by e-transfer for text message, request personal or financial information by email or voicemail, or pressure you to click links to receive benefits or avoid penalties.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre continues to receive high volumes of reports involving tax-related fraud. It notes that fraudsters increasingly use phishing messages, spoofed caller ID numbers, and official-looking CRA branding to trick victims into sharing sensitive information.

The CAFC stresses that it does not contact individuals to request money or personal information, and encourages all Canadians to report suspicious activity.

There are several common tactics used in CRA scams.

Residents should be cautious if they receive:

Emails or text messages with links urging you to ‘claim your refund,’ ‘update your tax account,’ or avoid account suspension.’ Scammers often use threats or promises of refunds to pressure victims into clicking fraudulent links.

Phone calls demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest, deportation, or legal action are used to intimidate victims. The CRA states it will never threaten arrest or use aggressive language.

Fake websites imitating CRA long pages, often using unusual domain endings or extra characters, are used to dupe victims. Official CRA sites always start with canada.ca or end in .gc.ca.

You may be dealing with a scam if someone sends you a link and asks you to click it, or requests personal details such as your SIN, banking information, or passport number.

Be aware if someone asks for payment by cryptocurrency, gift cards, or e-transfer. CAA does not accept these transactions.

If you are unsure if you are being scammed, hang up, delete the message, and contact CRA yourself.

If you believe you have been targeted by a CRA-related scam, whether or not you shared personal information, you are urged to report the matter.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre advises all Canadians to report any scam or attempted scam, even if no money was lost.

Reporting helps law enforcement identify patterns and prevent further victimization.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Black Parent Council says racism continues, UGDSB ignoring concerns

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

From backyard hobby to award-winning operation: Hereward Farms founder shares her journey

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...

New business at Orangeville’s Old Mill Hub offers fully-immersive Virtual Reality experiences

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following a grand opening event on Sunday, March 1, Teleport is officially open and offering a multitude of ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s Coldest Night of the Year approaches $200,000 fundraising goal

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, held by the Orangeville Food Bank, drew a festive, high-energy ...

Mono halts effort toward firearm discharge bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council voted to abandon its proposed firearms discharge bylaw. Council made the decision during its Feb. 24 meeting to recognize that ...

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...