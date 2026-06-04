OPP urges drivers and passengers to buckle up when behind the wheel

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Central Region Headquarters of the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists that wearing a seatbelt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay safe on the road.

OPP officers continue to see preventable loss of life in local collisions due to people not wearing a seatbelt.

Nearly one-in-four fatal collisions investigated by the OPP involve someone who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Each year, officers across the Central Region respond to tragic incidents where lives are lost due to failure to buckle up.

For families left behind, these losses are especially difficult, knowing their loved one may have survived had they been properly restrained.

So far in 2026, Centre Region OPP has seen a 19 per cent increase compared to this time last year, in fatal collisions involving individuals who were not wearing a seatbelt. This includes incidents where children were not properly secured.

Drivers are reminded to ensure all occupants are properly restrained before every trip.

This includes securing children in the appropriate care seat, booster seat, or seatbelt based on their age, height, and weight.

Under Ontario law, drivers are responsible for ensuring that passengers under 16 years of age are properly restrained and that children under 8 are secured in the correct child car seat or booster seat.

Drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts or have unsecured children in their car can be fined for a violation.

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