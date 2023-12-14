Headline News

Once abandoned, now in ashes: Historic Orangeville house built in the 1860s goes up in flames

December 14, 2023

By Paula Brown

An abandoned historic house in Orangeville is now level to the ground following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from Orangeville Fire and officers from Dufferin OPP responded to a call for a structure fire on Tuesday (Dec. 12) at approximately 2:15 a.m. at an abandoned house on C Line in Orangeville.

Police said the structure was completely engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived, and it was unknown at the time if anyone was inside.

A fire previously broke out in a barn on the property in October 2021, which resulted in the last standing barn within town limits being taken to the ground.

Both the home and the barn on the C-Line property were built in the 1860s and housed the former Dufferin Garden Centre from its inception in the 1970s to its closing in October of 2021.

The Ontario Fire Marshal attended the scene and is continuing with the investigation.

Centennial Road was closed between C Line and Riddell Road for several hours after the fire broke out and reopened in the late afternoon of the same day.


