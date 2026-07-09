Pipes, drums, kilts, the heavies, dancers and a star from Outlander are coming back to the Fergus Scottish Festival

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games are set for their usual timing; the second weekend of August, this year Aug. 7-9. The festival is celebrating 81 years of honouring Scottish heritage in this wider region and beyond, as people come from far and wide to be part of it.

A festival such as this brings the true sense of Scotland, “without the airfare,” says the motto of the show.

For a newcomer, the startling fanfare of the bagpipes, how they almost screech to remind us that they were the first wave of fear the ancient Scottish troops delivered on their enemies.

Yet, within the other hours of the festival, their rendition of Amazing Grace will shake the ground under your feet while thrilling your heart with the power of their music. Music mixes with tradition for the three days of the festival, with the tattoo ceremony on Friday evening, the concert Saturday night and the dancing music that lifts the feet of the Scottish dance competitions all weekend.

There are feats tested at the heavy events when men of endurance and strength lift and toss huge poles, called cabers; they spin and toss discs and a variety of heavy things, including 65-pound stones.

The ladies have long since taken up these challenges as well, spinning and tossing, braving the lift and throwing the logs, but in a stated direction and landing according to specific placing established centuries ago.

Up and down the laneways of the festival’s layout are many tents and shelters inviting visitors to step in, and these are the weekend homes for the Clans, the historians, the family researchers who may trace your family name back a long way.

There are vendors galore, selling a wide variety of food, as well as jewellery, clothing, ornaments, souvenirs – you name it.

The food is all types of meals that might come from a Scottish kitchen and fish ‘n’ chips, haggis, fruit dipped in chocolate – it is a festival, after all.

Fergus Scottish Festival Executive Director Elizabeth Bendertold the Citizen they are thrilled with ticket sales so far and with their special guest from Scotland, John Bell.

Better known as Ian Frazer Murray to millions of viewers of the Outlander series across the globe. In his role, Bell took the character Ian to grow to manhood over the 10-year run of the fabulous and very famous Outlander. The wind-down to the end was a hugely emotional time for Bell, along with the other actors, like parting with family.

Based on the historical fantasy books by Diana Gabaldon, which have sold 50 million copies worldwide, the series came to its 10-year finale this year.

Diana Gabaldon is currently writing a new book to add to the line of books, and who knows what the future of Outlander might be.

Elisabeth Bender commented on how well the previous visits of other Outlander stars have been. They have travelled to Fergus from Scotland for many years and have always delighted the fans coming to the Fergus Highland Games. With the series finale, the administration of the Fergus festival is still keen to bring the actors to Fergus.

“We have had tremendous success with their visits,” she said. “For years, our patrons are telling us they are loving meeting the artists. We set up a number of occasions over the weekend for chances to talk to them. This year some of those with John Bell are sold already out. ”

The conversation turned to the final touches of the preparation for this 81st Highland Games, noting that already there are tentative plans being made for next year.

This year, there are spectacular events taking place. Bender praised the Heavy Events and the Highland Dancers competitions that will be a part of Sunday’s programs.

Also: Ally the Piper, an internet sensation, will be on deck for “all three days, including Sunday.” Bender said. “She’s so popular – she has become such a hit.”

For Bender, she admits that she has “fallen in love with the festival. I love to hear the cheers for the Heavy Events, the feeling that people are having a good time; some come for the music and others the atmosphere.”

Mostly, it is the passion of the people running every aspect of the festival that earns Bender’s deep respect and affection. Like so many other shows, this is run almost exclusively by volunteers, who themselves have such a passion for the festival that they come back year after year to help run it.

She said, “I am in awe they are so passionate about the Scottish culture”.

For 81 years now, the pipes and drums have filled our minds and ears with their traditional, very specific music, telling us about the gripping history they represent.

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