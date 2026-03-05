Sports

ODSS Nordic Ski Team has successful season, winning the CWOSSA title

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Nordic Ski team has had a successful season, winning a team championship with several athletes bringing home gold medals.

The ODSS ski team had 28 dedicated, hard-working students who competed this year.

On Feb. 9, the team competed at CWOSSA regionals at the Sawmill Ski Trails in Wiarton and finished first, winning the overall school title.

Four ODSS athletes won the top spot in their respective distance races.

Georgia Groves, Chayse Lunnie, Ailsa Bogan, and Ryan Lunnie all won the gold medals in their races.

After a successful regional competition, the ODSS Nordic team competed at the provincial level at OFSAA.

OFSAA competition was held at Hardwood Ski and Bike Trails in Orillia on Feb. 24 to 25.

“At this competition, we have a distance race on the first day – 5.5 kilometres for juniors, and 7.5 kilometres for seniors – followed by a 4×1 kilometre sprint relay race on the second day,” explained Stuart Dennie, ODSS Nordic Ski team coach. “Athletes are split into two different divisions based on whether they train exclusively with their high school or also train and compete with a ski club.”

Top Individual Results (in fields of 150 or more racers):

  • Georgia Groves, Chayse Lunnie, and Ryan Lunnie each placed 3rd in the High School Division.
  • Ailsa Bogan placed 6th in the High School Division.
  • Oliver Ahokas placed 13th in the Open Division.

Team Distance Results (based on the top four skiers on each team)

  • Junior boys – 2nd place
  • Junior girls – 4th place
  • Senior boys – 5th place
  • Senior girls – 7th place

Sprint Relay Results

  • Junior boys and girls – 2nd place
  • Senior girls – 4th place
  • Senior boys – 7th place

Overall Results

  • Junior combined – 1st place
  • Senior combined – 3rd place
  • Overall School in Ontario – 1st place

The ODSS Nordic Team would like to thank their sponsors, the Optimist Club of Orangeville, Mono Nordic Ski Club, and MacLeod Equine Veterinary Services, for their financial support that enabled them to attend the Provincial Competition thi


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Black Parent Council says racism continues, UGDSB ignoring concerns

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

From backyard hobby to award-winning operation: Hereward Farms founder shares her journey

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...

New business at Orangeville’s Old Mill Hub offers fully-immersive Virtual Reality experiences

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following a grand opening event on Sunday, March 1, Teleport is officially open and offering a multitude of ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s Coldest Night of the Year approaches $200,000 fundraising goal

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, held by the Orangeville Food Bank, drew a festive, high-energy ...

Mono halts effort toward firearm discharge bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council voted to abandon its proposed firearms discharge bylaw. Council made the decision during its Feb. 24 meeting to recognize that ...

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...