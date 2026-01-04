General News

New Year’s Polar Dip returning to Hereward Park in support of Grand Valley Food Bank

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Grand Valley Lions Club is gearing up for its 35th Annual Polar Bear Dip, taking place on New Year’s Day.

A group of brave dippers will plunge themselves into the Grand River at Hereward Park on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., surrounded by a crowd of supporters. Funds raised will support the Dufferin Food Share (Grand Valley Food Bank).

“It’s a fun event for the people going in the river,” said Grand Valley Lion Randy McLelland. “Plus, it raises money for our food bank, and definitely right after Christmas and New Year’s, our food bank needs funds and donations.”

Registration begins at noon, and each dipper must raise at least $20 in pledges to participate.

A little over $5,000 was raised through the event last year, with approximately 40 people participating.

All of the funds raised by the Grand Valley Lions from the polar dip and other events stay in the community, supporting local charities, community projects, and families in need.

Canned food items will be accepted at the polar dip in support of the Grand Valley Food Bank.

McClelland said the event itself is quite a spectacle, with people plunging into the Grand River.

“I enjoy seeing people go in, especially the ones who do it for the first time. Most of them don’t realize how cold the water can be, and they find out really quick,” he said. “The expressions on some of the people’s faces are priceless.”

People travel from all over the region to participate in the New Year’s polar dip.

“We have people from Kitchener, Guelph, Fergus, Bellwood, you name it…come and participate,” said McClelland. “It is great to see everybody come out.”

For more information on the polar dip, or to get a copy of pledge sheets, contact McClelland at 519-943-5471 or at randy@grandvalleylions.com.

Participants should bring a warm change of clothing, a towel, and a camera to capture the moment.

“Come on out and try it,” he said. “I think you’ll enjoy it.”

The Grand Valley Lions, which has about 20 members, is always looking for more.

Anyone interested in joining the club can reach out to McClelland at the email address above.

“We realize that family and jobs come first, but if you can help out in any way at all, we’re more than pleased to have you,” he smiled.


