General News

Museum of Dufferin holds annual Holiday Treasures Craft Market

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Museum of Dufferin’s (MoD) annual Holiday Treasures Craft Market has been a resounding success again, raising tens of thousands of dollars for local businesses and the museum, to be reinvested in improving services for guests and visitors. The market ran from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, and Jasmine Proteau, MoD’s services manager, said it has been a long-running fundraising event that has never failed to attract talented creators and large crowds.

“This was our 21st annual market, we’ve been doing it for a long time, and really honed it to a science,” she said. “We bring in local creators from around the community, selecting a variety of vendors and giving them a table in the museum for 10 days, the length of the market. The vendors don’t actually have to stay here during the market; they can set up, and then we handle the sales and take care of everyone’s payments.”

This streamlined approach allows local businesses that are usually busy at events like this during the holiday season a stress-free environment to sell their goods while potentially participating in another market at the same time.

The financial success of the MoD’s hands-off approach speaks for itself.

“We made $4,381 in just donations at the door, the market was admission by donation, and we had 1,773 people, so that was already successful,” she said. “Our total sales this year, which isn’t just for us, it’s the vendors too, is $76,499. That’s how much merchandise we moved at the market.”

Unlike many markets in the area, Proteau said they take a very moderate cut of sales from vendors to encourage their businesses and growth in the community. That cut is 25 per cent, which could put their fundraising money into the tens of thousands of dollars, all of which will be reinvested to improve the museum.

“The fundraising really does help all our programs and help improve what we have to offer,” she said. “In most cases with our workshops and things, we only charge enough to cover expenses, not to make a profit, so this helps us with getting money towards specific improvements, especially where accessibility is concerned.”

“For example, if there is a building you can’t access because you can’t get up stairs, we can install an iPad outside with some interpretive materials of that building so you can look at the inside of the building without actually having to go in. We want to make our museum a more accessible place,” Proteau added.

The market was a culmination of cooperation between the community and the MoD, bringing in dozens of local vendors to give them a chance to showcase their unique talents, and a boon to the museum, helping secure important fundraising money to support ongoing improvement efforts around the property.

The MoD encourages any vendor interested in applying for the next market to do so. No favourites are factored, and they seek to maintain a fresh set of options for shoppers every year.

For more information on the MoD’s Holiday Treasures Craft Market, go to dufferinmuseum.com/holidaytreasures.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Year in Review 2025

Attention Readers!  For the first edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2026, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows of the second ...

Orangeville council enjoyed much success in 2025

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s council hit its stride over the last year. And Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said that’s indicated by the commencement of long-awaited ...

‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity. A new record of 1,600 people ...

Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1

Attention Readers! For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first ...

Local hospital honours community champions with Headwaters Heroes Awards

By Sam Odrowski Several people dedicated to supporting health care in the community were recently recognized at a local ceremony. The 2025 Headwaters Heroes Award ...

Dufferin Community Foundation announces grant recipients for fall 2025

By Joshua Drakes The grants are part of the DCF’s ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives. The Dufferin Community Foundation announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, ...

Orangeville mayor picks up the mantle of county warden

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing ...

Orangeville sets 3.3 per cent tax increase in 2026 spending plan

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. ...

Former Mono mayor and Dufferin County warden passes away

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono and Dufferin County lost a stalwart contributor to the community. Former Mono Mayor Laura Ryan, though she’d last been on council ...

Theatre Orangeville reflects on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026

By Joshua Drakes It may come as no surprise that 2025 has been a busy year for Theatre Orangeville. From mainstage productions to youth programming, ...