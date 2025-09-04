Monthly Message: Orangeville Food Bank Shares why Hunger Action Month matters more than ever

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

September is Hunger Action Month — a time when food banks across Canada invite their communities to learn, share, and act together.

For me, as the donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank, this month is deeply personal. It’s not just about raising awareness — it’s about my neighbours, your neighbours, and the very fabric of our community.

What I see every day

Every week, I meet families, seniors, and individuals who never imagined they would need a food bank. In July, we served 575 households — 1,467 people in total — including 520 kids.

That number still takes my breath away. And 81 of those households were brand new to us. Imagine that — 81 families and individuals who hit a point where groceries simply didn’t fit into the budget anymore.

What stands out to me most is that hunger doesn’t always look the same. In July, 49 people we served were unhoused — living without a roof over their heads. But there were also 54 people who owned their own homes, and still, the bills outweighed the paycheques. 205 seniors came through our doors, as did 216 working adults — proof that “just getting a job” isn’t a solution when wages don’t match the cost of living.

I think about the single father who admitted that they purchased instant coffee because a single jar can replace over a dozen meals. Or the retired couple who thanked us at the front door for allowing them the opportunity to have access to fresh produce. These are the stories behind the numbers.

Why Hunger Action Month matters

This is why Hunger Action Month is so important. It’s a chance for all of us to pause and ask: “What can I do to make sure no neighbour goes hungry?”

For me, there are four answers:

Donate food or funds. In July, thanks to you, we received 24,222 pounds of food — through donations and food recovery. We distributed 59,221 pounds to families and agencies in just one month. But the shelves empty quickly. Every can of soup, every dollar, makes a difference. Volunteer your time. Our volunteers are the heart and hands of the food bank. They sort food, welcome clients, and make sure everything runs smoothly. If you’ve ever wondered if your time matters, I can tell you — it does. Because of our volunteers I whole heartedly believe I get to work in the most magical place in the world. Some may think that the most magical place in the world is Disney, but they have likely never spent any time at the Orangeville Food Bank. Advocate. Hunger isn’t just about food — it’s about systems. Social assistance rates don’t come close to covering the cost of living. Affordable housing is out of reach for too many. Speaking up for better policies isn’t political — it’s human. We need to make sure Ontario Works and ODSP meet real living costs, and that housing solutions are prioritized. Engage your community. I’ve seen workplaces, churches, and schools rally together — hosting food drives, raising funds, and sending teams of volunteers. Those group efforts ripple outward, inspiring others.

What keeps me hopeful

Even with these challenges, what keeps me hopeful is you. In July, community donations brought in over 11,000 pounds of food. Every time I walk through our warehouse and see bins filling up with pasta, cereal, or produce, I see generosity in action. When I look at our volunteers — retirees, teenagers, busy parents — I see hearts that refuse to let their neighbours struggle alone.

This community never fails to show up. And Hunger Action Month is our reminder that together, we can do even more.

How you can join in

This September, here’s how you can take action with us:

Drop off food at the food bank or at local grocery store bins.

Set up a monthly donation online—it helps us plan and stretch dollars further.

Rally your workplace, school, or faith group for a food or fundraising drive.

Join us at our MMP Sort at the Orangeville Food Bank on September 22 nd from 10-12 where you can tour the building, learn about our various programs and talk with local municipal leaders about how they are advocating for change in our community.

from 10-12 where you can tour the building, learn about our various programs and talk with local municipal leaders about how they are advocating for change in our community. Try Feed Ontario’s Fork in the Road to see how you would make out for a month if you were in the shoes of one of our clients: https://feedontario.ca/fork-in-the-road/

Looking ahead

Hunger Happens. It is solvable. But it takes awareness, compassion, and a willingness to act. Hunger Action Month is about reminding ourselves that we can build a community where no one goes hungry.

Every meal we provide is about more than food—it’s about dignity. It’s about letting someone know they matter, that they are seen, and that they belong.

As I look ahead to September, I’m asking you to join me. Let’s fill the shelves, raise our voices, and remind every neighbour in Orangeville and Dufferin County that they are not alone.

Because when this community comes together, TOGETHER WE CAN.

This Community Voice submission was written byCarrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.

