Monthly Message: Orangeville Food Bank Shares why Hunger Action Month matters more than ever

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments
September is Hunger Action Month — a time when food banks across Canada invite their communities to learn, share, and act together.
For me, as the donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank, this month is deeply personal. It’s not just about raising awareness — it’s about my neighbours, your neighbours, and the very fabric of our community.
What I see every day
Every week, I meet families, seniors, and individuals who never imagined they would need a food bank. In July, we served 575 households — 1,467 people in total — including 520 kids.
That number still takes my breath away. And 81 of those households were brand new to us. Imagine that — 81 families and individuals who hit a point where groceries simply didn’t fit into the budget anymore.
What stands out to me most is that hunger doesn’t always look the same. In July, 49 people we served were unhoused — living without a roof over their heads. But there were also 54 people who owned their own homes, and still, the bills outweighed the paycheques. 205 seniors came through our doors, as did 216 working adults — proof that “just getting a job” isn’t a solution when wages don’t match the cost of living.
I think about the single father who admitted that they purchased instant coffee because a single jar can replace over a dozen meals. Or the retired couple who thanked us at the front door for allowing them the opportunity to have access to fresh produce. These are the stories behind the numbers.
Why Hunger Action Month matters
This is why Hunger Action Month is so important. It’s a chance for all of us to pause and ask: “What can I do to make sure no neighbour goes hungry?”
For me, there are four answers:
What keeps me hopeful
Even with these challenges, what keeps me hopeful is you. In July, community donations brought in over 11,000 pounds of food. Every time I walk through our warehouse and see bins filling up with pasta, cereal, or produce, I see generosity in action. When I look at our volunteers — retirees, teenagers, busy parents — I see hearts that refuse to let their neighbours struggle alone.
This community never fails to show up. And Hunger Action Month is our reminder that together, we can do even more.
How you can join in
This September, here’s how you can take action with us:
Looking ahead
Hunger Happens. It is solvable. But it takes awareness, compassion, and a willingness to act. Hunger Action Month is about reminding ourselves that we can build a community where no one goes hungry.
Every meal we provide is about more than food—it’s about dignity. It’s about letting someone know they matter, that they are seen, and that they belong.
As I look ahead to September, I’m asking you to join me. Let’s fill the shelves, raise our voices, and remind every neighbour in Orangeville and Dufferin County that they are not alone.
Because when this community comes together, TOGETHER WE CAN.
This Community Voice submission was written byCarrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager at the Orangeville Food Bank.