Mono voters will be able to evaluate municipal candidates

September 8, 2022

By James Matthews

Mono residents will be able to inform their election decisions during a candidates’ meeting Oct. 17.

The gathering will be a chance for interested residents to meet municipal election candidates before voters mark their ballots Oct. 24. The meet and greet will start 7 p.m. at Monora Park Pavilion.

Nine candidates are vying for three seats around the council table in the coming political contest.

Incumbent councillors Melinda Davie and Ralph Manktelow are seeking another term.

They’re joined by former councillor Elaine Capes, and neophytes Doug Thomson, Shona Robbins, Bradley Mayer-Harman, Robert John Lackey, Frank Flood, and Marc Darby.

Mayor John Creelman and Deputy Mayor Fred Nix went unchallenged in their campaign for re-election and have been acclaimed to their respective places in council chamber.

Creelman was appointed to the mayor’s post part-way through the current term after former mayor Laura Ryan resigned in September 2021. She sold property in Mono and, as such, no longer qualified to sit at the council table.

That paved the way for Nix to ascend to the deputy mayor seat vacated by Creelman.

