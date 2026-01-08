General News

Mono invites community to Winterfest 2026 for a day of outdoor fun and draws

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mono will celebrate all things winter next month.

The town invites you to experience Mono in Snow Motion Feb. 1 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Mono Community Centre.

This year’s edition of the annual Winterfest event promises a day full of outdoor fun from sporting activities to community tables and meetings. Winterfest is designed to bring the community together in the new year.

Kim Heaton, the town’s recreation director, said the event is centered around showing people that there are plenty of ways to get active and outside, even during the colder months.

“We truly are focusing on getting people outside and letting them realize what fabulous outdoor winter activities there are for them to participate in, so that they don’t have to stay inside during the winter months,” she said.

“That’s why we are saying Mono in Snow Motion, so people realize that there is just an abundant amount of things to do.”

Families can bundle up for cross-country skiing courtesy of the Mono Nordic Ski Club, snowshoeing to help raise awareness of the town’s free snowshoe lending program, an outdoor skating rink, tobogganing, horse-drawn wagon rides, fat biking, and marshmallow roasting.

If the weather holds, an obstacle course will also be featured.

For those who might be less inclined towards outdoor activities, Heaton said they’re also covered with plenty to do.

“Not only do we have outdoor activities, but inside we have plenty to offer, starting with our community information booth,” she said. “The ping pong club will be there. Our local pickleball club will be on site, as well as our local tennis club. The Island Lake Rowing Club will also be set up inside. Both branches of the Bruce Trail, so the Caledon and the Dufferin Bruce Trail clubs will be here, too.”

The inside portion of Winterfest will offer refreshments and entertainment.

“Then we have what draws a lot of people as well, which is our snowflake draw, and that’s where local businesses donate a prize, and people can buy tickets for a chance to win,” she said. “It’s actually what helps subsidize this 100 per cent free event.”

Whether you’re gliding across the ice, trying a new sport, or just enjoying the atmosphere, Winterfest invites everyone to discover how vibrant and welcoming Mono can be, even on the coldest days of the year.


