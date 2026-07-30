Mono council weighs distinction between racism and antisemitism after minutes questioned

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Do words such as racism and antisemitism have unique distinctions that need to be reflected in an official record of a town council meeting during which both forms of discrimination were discussed?

At the outset, Mono resident Bill Munro asked Coun. Ralph Manktelow during a May 12 Mono council meeting if the town’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee had ever officially condemned what he referred to as the antisemitism in Toronto and much of Canada.

Then, during council’s July 14 meeting, he said the minutes of the May meeting indicate his question was changed from one about antisemitism to antiracism.

During Public Question Period in May, Munro asked about funding for DEI committee member training. Another question pertained to a past delegation of Mono residents who described to council experiences of “racism” in the town.

“Like unfavourable comments and stuff and I’m sure you took it seriously,” Munro said in May. “In the same vein, I was wondering if your committee had ever condemned the antisemitism that’s been going on in Toronto especially and in Canada in general.”

Coun. Manktelow said at the time that the subject was a big issue and that he wasn’t certain the committee wanted to get into it.

“It hasn’t come up on our agenda yet,” Manktelow said.

“But it is racism,” Munro said then.

Manktelow said then that Toronto wasn’t within Mono’s committee’s purview.

“It’s a big enough challenge understanding what’s going on here,” he said.

Fast forward to council’s July 14 meeting, when Munro said he would like the official minutes amended to rectify what he considers to be a mistake.

“When viewing the video from that meeting, because I wasn’t in attendance, both subjects were spoken about,” Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk, said during the July meeting. “But his initial question did pertain to antisemitism.”

“That’s my recollection,” Mayor John Creelman said. “Both topics were addressed by him ultimately and by us ultimately.”

“I’m still not quite sure I understand what Bill is complaining about,” Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said.

Michael Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said he spoke to Munro about the issue. He said the thrust of Munro’s question was antisemitism, but the meeting minutes indicated that the thrust of his question was antiracism.

“It’s a matter of clarity,” Dunmore said.

Simpson said he will bring the May 12 meeting minutes to the next council meeting. Then council can make a motion to amend the official record if it wishes.

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