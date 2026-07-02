Local Orangeville student wins Tim Hortons post-secondary scholarship

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local Orangeville Tim Hortons employee is getting a boost to their study plans, thanks to the national Tim Hortons Scholarship Program.

Victoria Wetten was selected as the second student from Orangeville in recent years to receive the scholarship, a $1,000 contribution to support her upcoming studies. The Tim Hortons located at the Orangeville Mall on First Street hosted a small reception to present the scholarship to Watten, attended by management and town officials.

“I’m very happy to have won this scholarship,” she said. “I was definitely surprised, because it’s all across Canada that I’m competing with to get it. But this money will definitely be big for me with school next year.”

“I will be attending Western University for Health Sciences, and I’m really excited.”

Krista Goudreault, local Tim Hortons franchise owner, said the scholarship is offered to only a couple of hundred applicants each time, making it a special occasion to congratulate one of her staff on the win.

“There are 500 scholarships that are offered in the spring,” she said. “Victoria was one of several people from our stores that applied, so to see that one of them made it, got the scholarship, it’s just great to hear.”

Goudreault said it’s rare to have winners given how many employees Tim Hortons has, but Watten’s selection is not the first, and another employee received the scholarship in recent years, making this the second local recipient.

Also on scene to show her support was Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post.

She said that communities should take every opportunity to support and congratulate local residents on their success.

“Any time that we can take the opportunity to recognize local youth and give them opportunities for post-secondary education, we’re winning as a community,” she said. “A huge thank you to Tim Hortons for doing this, it’s amazing, it’s a really great scholarship opportunity.”

With support from the Tim Hortons Scholarship Program and encouragement from her workplace and community, Watten is set to begin her studies at Western University this fall, becoming the latest local student to benefit from an initiative that recognizes academic achievement and community involvement.

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