Local group gives men the means to share struggles, successes

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Orangeville Men’s Outreach Group provides a means for men to commiserate and encourage each other.

Paul Trickett, who has lived in town for more than 20 years, explained to Orangeville council during its meeting on Jan. 9 just how important such an outlet is for some men.

“Being in town for a couple decades, you get to know a few people,” he said. “And you have a few conversations and you get to see some of life’s challenges personally and with those in the community.”

Sharing the stories of struggles, family issues, and successes has been therapeutic, he said.

“It’s not all doom and gloom by any means,” he said.

The outreach group, which was established about three months ago, is a safe place for men to share their feelings, he said.

“Traditionally, we (men) tend to struggle to express ourselves,” Trickett said. “We struggle to express our feelings and to open up. And that could lead to a multitude of issues down the road.”

Everybody experiences troubles in life in the past, and the Orangeville Outreach Group was an attempt to reach out to those who may need such an avenue to cope.

Trickett thanked Councillor Joe Andrews for his assistance in getting the group established. St. Mark’s Anglican Church gives an hour a week in their space to host meetings.

Four to six men have been meeting regularly weekly each Wednesday at 7 p.m.

“There are some regulars, there are some folks who just come in from time to time,” he said. “And we really just have an open forum.”

Trickett said the group does aspire to grow in numbers.

“We do feel there is a need in the community,” he said.

So, he said, the group needs to make the community aware of its existence. He asked that council help spread the word to the various community groups with which they interact.

“We’re here to stay,” he said, and added that the group will seek some grant money from the municipality in the future.

Mayor Lisa Post said she’s grateful the men’s group has been established.

“This is a very much needed service in our community,” she said.

