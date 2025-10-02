Local dentist receives Canadian Business Excellence Award

October 2, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

The Canadian Business Excellence Awards, presented annually by Excellence Canada, have recognized Dr. Raj Khanuja of Headwaters Dental in Orangeville for his outstanding achievements in business excellence, innovation, and purpose-driven leadership.

The award celebrates private businesses that demonstrate sustained commitment to performance and continuous improvement.

Dr. Raj’s story is one of resilience and compassion.

At 18, he immigrated to North America in pursuit of opportunity. Circumstances turned difficult for him, and at one point, he was left with just $200 and nowhere to go. He slept in his car for several weeks, while showering at the YMCA and surviving on bagels and juice.

“Those struggles taught me resilience, gratitude, and compassion,” Dr. Raj reflected on his past.

Today, Dr. Raj operates 10 successful dental clinics across Ontario. He is recognized for hosting free dental days at his clinic each year.

This was inspired by patients who confided in him about the impossible choices they faced. One patient in particular explained to him that she had to choose between “My child’s hockey equipment or my teeth – but not both.”

“Business excellence is not about numbers – it’s about purpose,” Dr. Raj said. “Leadership is not about titles, it’s about service. True success is not what you achieve, but what you give back.”

That philosophy fuels his next vision – National Dental Care Day. This will launch on Oct. 10, when participating clinics across Canada will dedicate one chair for one day to patients in need.

“Because one chair, one day, one act of compassion can change not just a smile, but a life,” Dr. Raj explained.

Dr. Raj has donated over $360,000 in free dental services since 2012.

