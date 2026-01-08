Local dancers to compete in World Irish Dancing Championships

January 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Irish dancing is not an easy sport.

It’s rigorous, unforgiving, and tough to master.

Enter Kate Bester and Charlotte Kemp, dancers from the Miller School of Irish Dance. After years of putting hard work into their craft, they are getting the opportunity to participate in the World Irish Dancing Championships in April.

Maureen Miller, the school’s dance director, said that this competition is highly exclusive and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the girls.

“This is actually the first time for both of these girls to qualify,” she said. “They’ve worked very, very hard getting to the championship level. It’s tough competition.

“Only one per cent of Irish dancers get to worlds, so they’re in that one per cent. It’s very, very hard to get a spot. I’m very, very proud of them.”

Miller also serves as the vice-regional director of the Irish Dance Teachers Association of Canada’s eastern region and is an adjudicator and examiner. She said she is extremely impressed by their progress.

She’s particularly proud to see Kemp evolve from a three-year-old beginner into a poised 14-year-old ready for the world stage.

“Now she’s turning into a young adult and she’s evolved as a dancer,” Miller said. “Same as Kate, too, because Kate has certainly evolved as well.

“But when you see a three-year-old grow into a 14-year-old, it’s really very rewarding. You can’t really describe it. It’s just jaw-dropping.”

On the world stage against hundreds of other participants, both dancers will each perform hard shoe and soft shoe routines that will be judged on strict criteria of technique, timing, rhythm, and execution.

Despite the challenge, both dancers are excited for what comes next.

“I’m really feeling a mixture of excitement and also pressure because this is actually my first world competition,” Bester said. “It’s definitely something new, but it’s definitely something a dancer always dreams to do. The little dancer in me is pumped up for it, but then, realistically, I’m nervous too.”

Kemp said she’s confident of a good outcome at the competition.

“I’m feeling very excited for it,” Kemp said. “It’s a very big opportunity and, really, not many people get the chance to experience this in their lives. At the same time, it’s a lot of pressure on me because I’ll have to do very well against all these amazing dancers.”

Alongside Kemp and Bester, a third local dancer is also set to represent the region at the championships.

Phoebe McColville, who dances with the Aroon Academy of Irish Dance in Richmond Hill, will also be advancing alongside Kemp and Bester. For her, this event is a dream come true.

“Dancing at the World Irish Dance Championships has been a dream of mine since I was a young girl,” she said. “With the event fast approaching, I have been able to reflect on the past and see how much dance has shaped who I am today. It began as just a dream, but slowly it developed into a sport of discipline, dedication, precision and resilience.”

Upon reflecting on her journey, McColville said that she is proud of her journey and where it’s taken her. She is deeply thankful to her friends, family and studio for supporting her through her career, and helping her through her challenges.

“Looking back now, I see not only the years of hard work and sacrifice, but the challenges I have overcome and the deep love of Irish dance that continues to drive me forward.”

With years of hard work behind them and likely more years ahead, the girls and their teachers are confident that they have what it takes to claim the win at the April outing.

That means their regular schedule remains busy for the rest of the year.

In addition to the championship, the pair will compete at the All-Ireland Championships in February in Killarney and the North American Championships in July in Orlando, Florida. They also continue to attend local competitions across the eastern region of Canada, including in the GTA, Oakville, and Brampton.

