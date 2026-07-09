Sports

Local athlete to play collegiate rugby at Aquinas College in Michigan this fall

July 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville athlete Lilian Beattie is preparing for the next chapter in her athletic career after earning the opportunity to attend Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

While at school, she will be studying kinesiology and competing with the college rugby team.

A graduate of Orangeville District Secondary School, Lilian has established herself as one of the community’s outstanding athletes.

Throughout high school, she earned recognition for her leadership, commitment and versatility, serving as captain of the varsity rugby team and senior volleyball teams. Her teams won District 10 and CWOSSA for basketball and volleyball.

In the fall, Lilian will join the Aquinas rugby program with a long-term goal of continuing her development and one day earning the opportunity to represent Canada on the international stage.

Lilian’s journey has been shaped by many outstanding coaches, teammates, and mentors along the way. She credits her success not only to countless hours of training but to the people who believed in her throughout her development.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have so many people invest their time and energy into helping me become the player and person I am today,” Lilian said. “I’m especially grateful to my coaches and teammates at Orangeville District Secondary School who challenged me every day and made representing our school something I’ll always be proud of.”

Lilian also expressed her appreciation to everyone involved with the North Halton and Fergus rugby club programs.

“My coaches and teammates with North Halton and Fergus have each played an important role in my development. Every training session, every match and every friendship helped prepare me for this opportunity. I’ll always be grateful for everything they have done for me.”

As she prepares to begin collegiate rugby in Michigan, Lilian hopes to continue growing both as an athlete and as a student while proudly representing her hometown of Orangeville.

“This opportunity wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family, coaches, teammates, teachers and everyone who has encouraged me along the way, “Lilian said. “I’m excited for what’s ahead, but I’ll always be proud to say my journey started in Orangeville.”

Lilian plans to return home during school breaks and summer, where she hopes to continue giving back to the local rugby community by supporting youth athletes and sharing the experiences she gains while competing at the collegiate level.


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