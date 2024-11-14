Local arts group hosting annual “Artful Giving” show and sale

Headwaters Arts says show is a great way to get started on holiday shopping

By Zachary Roman

Local artists and artisans are showcasing and selling their work in Alton for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Headwaters Arts’ annual Artful Giving Christmas Artisan Gift and Fine Art Sale began at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

The show is held each year to give local artists and artisans a chance to sell their work, and residents a chance to buy some handmade local gifts.

Headwaters Arts marketing lead Sue Powell said there’s sure to be something at the show to bring joy to someone on your gift list.

“The Headwaters Arts Gallery is filled with extraordinary and delightful handmade, beautifully-crafted and thoughtfully-created items,” said Powell. “There are over 30 local and regional artists showcasing their vast array of unique, original works in a multitude of mediums.”

There’s hand-painted Christmas ornaments, handcrafted jewelry, clay and ceramics, wood-turned items, glass, textiles, paintings, cards and more.

Loni Griffin is the co-coordinator of the Headwaters Arts Gallery. She said the price point for most items at the sale is between $5 and $100, with some works of art and paintings going for $200 and above.

“There is a tremendous selection of truly unique, handcrafted items that are beautiful and affordable,” said Griffin.

The Artful Giving show and sale runs now until Jan. 5, and there will be a fun opening reception for it on Nov. 23.

Powell said she invites all to meet the artists and enjoy some refreshments at the reception, which runs from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Headwaters Arts Gallery.

The Alton Mill Arts Centre itself is hosting a Christmas open house on Nov. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where the centre’s studio artists will be opening their doors to curious visitors.

Powell said guests are invited to explore artists’ creative spaces and discover more gifts for the holiday season.

