Arts and Entertainment

Leisa Way brings music from the past to her new show ‘Get Down Tonight (The Ultimate 70’s Sound Track)’

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Leisa Way dug deep into 70s music to research her latest show, and she was amazed herself when she began to realize the depth of the decade of music the 1970s actually produced, music that is still so familiar, it is hard to believe the 70s are fifty years ago.

A long time Orangeville resident, delighting audiences here with many of her other shows, “This is the most entertaining show I’ve done,” Way pronounced in an interview with the Citizen last week.

“When I got into the research, 1971 could have filled a show.”

Way began reaching out to her singers to ask each, “What are your favourites from the 70s?”

Then she found a source, a gem of information and writing the show began organically from suggestion to finish, as she described it. The 70s decade brought such a wide variety of music, from Pink Floyd to Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, and Elton John.

Way commented, “Everybody was defining music differently. It was a time when Country artists moved with pop songs.”

Audiences have already had the pleasure of seeing this show at Port Stanley and other venues.

“They really, really had fun,” she said. “Audiences were singing along with every song – they all had such a good time.”

Happily, Get Down Tonight is showing at the Gibson Centre in Alliston next week on Sept. 10. The Centre’s press release calls it “An electrifying live concert experience!”

Making the show wonderful with Way are Bruce Ley (piano, electric guitar, lead vocals and many arrangements), John Collin (drums), Mark Dunn (bass & lead vocals), Jeremy Fox (lead guitar and vocals) and Jerome Ransome (lead vocals).

As with so many of Way’s iconic shows, she and the band are taking Get Down Tonight to other towns. To discover their schedule of shows on their tour now until Oct. 26, you can go to Way-to-go Productions for a full list and how to buy tickets.

Over the years, Way has written, produced, and performed in more than 14 shows delving into the music and life histories of much-loved performers, for sold-out shows in theatres across the country.

Yet, this new show about the 70s has become her own personal favourite for the musical revelations she shares that surfaced during that decade.

In addition, for the first time, Way has introduced a shift in the way she delivers the music and the stories.

Remembering the show is kept at two hours to rejoice in such a choice of songs, Way was determined to give the show to the music.

To illustrate, she talked about the show’s opening medley. With all the fresh creativity that was the strength of the time, Way praised the pure craft of how her band sings the demands of the harmony, bringing the history in by their singing it, “What my band has done with these songs, without dropping a beat is just amazing.”

There is a personal aspect to Get Down Tonight, for Way. When she was young, early in the 70s, her sister was 12 years older, and Way liked to sit on the floor listening to all the music of Elton John. Way’s sister died a few years ago.

She said, “When I started writing the show, I realized how much this music meant to me.”

Bruce Ley has been a major part of all the shows as arranger, vocal, piano and guitar, but last year during a performance of the Gordon Lightfoot show, Early Morning Rain, a moment came when he reminded us all of who he really is – a rock star.

Way recalled that during that Lightfoot show Ley sang Sundown and, she related, “The audience went crazy!”

To include Lightfoot in the 70s show, Bruce Ley’s performance of Sundown is a must.

Way remarked, “The audiences just love him. We’ve worked together for over 20 years now, and this is my favourite moment on stage with Bruce in all that time.”

Watching this show during rehearsals for three months before their first live show, Way felt so grateful to be in the room.

As to the audience’s reaction to this 70s show, she was excited to confirm, “I’ve never seen audience reaction as I have for this show.

“My purpose is to bring joy and help people to feel better,” Way said.

“And for young people to know about this music, this particular band understands how much the audience is having so much fun!”

Way is taking her Get Down Tonight 70’s to several towns, with performances running to Oct. 26. To learn more, visit: waytogoproductions.com


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