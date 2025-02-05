Learn about the No. 2 Construction Battalion at the Orangeville Library’s upcoming event

February 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Three members of Headwaters Arts displaying their work in the organization’s latest art show, “Colours,” recently spoke with the Citizen about their work and artistic process.

The show runs from Feb. 12 to March 16 within the Headwaters Arts Gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen St. W., Suite 109, Alton).

Janis Dixon

Janis Dixon admitted, “I am just a beginner!”

That led to the question – can age be a barrier to becoming an artist? Resoundingly, the answer was no.

Janis’ painting, “Row Houses” is charm itself, lots of bright colours and inviting a visit. It is the first painting she has submitted to a Headwaters Arts show, which this month is titled Colours.

She worked for the President of Toronto Dominion Bank when “Ed Clark was in, for about 15 years,” she told the Citizen. “Since then, we moved to Mono 15 years ago, on two acres and we love it here.”

She and her husband enjoy gardening and over their time living here, they have created almost a two-acre park, with a waterfall and beautiful patio garden. Over that time, they ran a rescue for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, keeping most of them because the adorable little dogs had issues.

Janis also has a horse, but a back injury has stopped her from riding. She keeps him anyway, in a neighbour’s barn and visits him every day. The barn owner’s sister is Angela Burden, an artist and member of Headwaters Arts.

One day, Janis commented how much she enjoyed watching Angela paint and was invited to try it herself.

“Take one lesson,” was the encouragement, which she did. “And I loved it.”

She began with small paintings and Angela suggested she go home and see what she would like to paint. One thing Janis could confirm – she loves big bright colours. When it came to what she wanted to paint, she remembered a beautiful painting of a house in the boardroom at the bank.

“I’d like to paint colourful houses like those in Newfoundland.”

Because she had to stop riding, missing the rides through the Dufferin Forest, Janis really put herself into painting. Angela said she should do it the way she sees it. With many hours and in the course of the learning, she learned how to mix all her colours, trying to make clouds too, with instruction from Angela.

For Janis, now in her seventies, the gift of being able to create art is wonderful. Her ambition is to keep improving with Angela. She has joined Headwaters and Dufferin Arts. She loves to cook – the presentation of meals is a joy.

“I never thought I could paint,” she said. “I’d love to improve.”

Patty Lynes

Patty Lynes has sketched and painted since she was a child. Her contribution to the Headwaters Arts’ next show is a fabulous vision of trees in the winter, called “Morning Light.” In particular, Patty loves all the mediums and she is on a quest, one might say, to expand her knowledge and use of many different styles and mediums.

“What started me – I always liked to draw and sketch even out of doors,” she began the story of her life as an artist.

Patty works in oils and they keep fluid outdoors even in the winter. Yet, she can work with whatever she has on hand, saying, “It’s a lovely and peaceful way to paint, out of doors. I dress up warm, of course.”

This is her first show at Headwaters Arts, which she just joined: she saw a “colour show” coming up and is very excited about being part of it.

She attended the Emily Carr University of Art and Design out west in the ’90s, staying in Vancouver and Whistler -working there for six years and travelling as well to Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong, where she learned Chinese brush painting.

Her career is as a landscape architect, for which she earned a degree in Fine Arts at Guelph. She always managed to keep art in her life.

Patty told us she has expanded her work to be more fluid: “When I’m painting outdoors, feeling the environment, there’s a movement, a constant evolution and I’m striving to get more light, not just colour – a feeling, mood.”

“I love the medium, painting off and on, lately applying myself and trying to be dedicated to my art; doing competitions,” said Patty.

As for painting outside in the cold, Patty reckons it’s fun to get out and force yourself. Then, she finds it very meditative, especially in forests and landscapes. Her passion is always wanting to try to use different mediums. Currently, she is pursuing multi-media, India ink, combining things. Her paintings are doing well, with hangings in galleries and successes at art competitions.

“It’s hard work getting out there,” she remarked, “and finding ways, promoting and delivering.”

Patty has a shared studio in Hamilton that is convenient and pleasant to be with other artists when she is there.

Her ambition is to grow and develop her skills. There are so many subjects she loves to paint; so many places to paint in Canada.

She said, “I’ve always done my art by my work. Now I can focus on my work – makes it so exciting.”

Kevin Ellis

Kevin Ellis has been painting in the Dufferin area for some years now and loves how the light works in the forests and on the cliffs in Mono. Unfortunately, we were not able to speak directly to Kevin but he offered these notes:

“On First Snow, I was at a New Year’s Eve party in the Collingwood area which was followed by an early morning walk around the Clendendan Dam. I came out of the dense woods and was awestruck by this beautiful New Year’s Day scene. From the darkness of the blue waters to the misty yellow morning skies it was really breathtaking. There is always so much nuance that surrounds us if we just take a moment to observe!”

Kevin added, “My greatest influence is, I think, my father who was an educator for 37 years in Toronto. I have always drawn and painted and have been observed sketching during meetings throughout my long career in communications. l love the Bloomsbury group, The Group of Seven, David Milne, John Fox and many contemporaries like Cecily Brown, Jaclyn Conley, Shirley Cheechoo and Kent Monkman.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Headwaters exhibition and meet all the other artists!”

