Kindergarten readiness: Building the skills children need for a confident start

July 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

For many families, the months leading up to kindergarten bring a mix of excitement and uncertainty. Parents often wonder if their child knows enough letters, numbers, or colours to be successful at school. While early academic skills are helpful, kindergarten readiness is about much more than academics.

Children enter school with varying abilities, but the skills that often have the greatest impact on a smooth transition are independence, emotional regulation, social skills, communication, and motor development.

One of the most important ways parents can prepare children for kindergarten is by encouraging independence at home. Simple daily tasks such as getting dressed, putting on shoes, washing hands, opening lunch containers, and tidying up toys help children build confidence in their abilities. While it can be tempting to step in and help, allowing children extra time to practice these skills on their own helps them develop the self-reliance they’ll need in the classroom.

Social and emotional skills are equally important. Kindergarten requires children to share space, follow group routines, take turns, and navigate friendships. Parents can help build these skills through playdates, community activities, board games, and everyday family interactions. Teaching children simple strategies for managing big emotions, such as taking deep breaths, asking for help, or talking about their feelings, can also help them handle challenges at school more successfully.

Motor skills also play a significant role in school participation. Fine motor skills are needed for colouring, cutting, manipulating classroom materials, and developing early printing abilities. Activities such as building with blocks, playing with playdough, completing puzzles, drawing, and stringing beads can strengthen the small muscles of the hands while keeping learning fun. Gross motor skills, developed through climbing, jumping, running, and playground play, support overall coordination, balance, and body awareness.

Parents can also help children become familiar with school routines before the first day. Practicing carrying a backpack, sitting for short activities, following simple directions, recognizing their name, and participating in structured activities can make the classroom feel more familiar and less overwhelming.

Research shows that children who demonstrate strong school-readiness skills often experience greater success in their early years of education. However, readiness develops differently for every child, and some children benefit from additional support before entering school.

If you are concerned that there are gaps in your child’s readiness for school, or are looking for ways to provide support to help them gain skills that will set them up for success. WonderTree also offers a variety of services. Our Occupational Therapists can provide support in developing independence, adaptive skills, and motor skills.

WonderTree also offers a School Readiness Skills Program for children ages 3 to 6 entering Junior Kindergarten, Senior Kindergarten, or Grade 1. The individualized program focuses on practical school skills, including dressing, shoe independence, managing outdoor clothing, lunch and snack routines, fine motor development, pre-writing skills, early literacy activities, and following classroom expectations. The program is supervised by a licensed Occupational Therapist and delivered by an Occupational Therapy Assistant to help children build confidence and independence before the school year begins.

Starting kindergarten is a significant milestone, but readiness isn’t about perfection. By providing opportunities to practice everyday skills, encouraging independence, and supporting social-emotional development, parents can help their children walk through the school doors feeling capable, confident, and ready to learn.

This week’s article was written by the team at WonderTree Child, Adolescent, and Family Practice. Reach out to info@wondertreepractice.ca or visit wondertreepractice.ca/schoolreadiness to learn more or register for the program.

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