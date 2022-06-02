Junior C Northmen take over first place after gruelling weekend

June 2, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Northmen played a gruelling schedule over the weekend that saw them play three games in as many days and move into first place in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League.

On Friday, May 27, they got on the bus and went to Brantford to take on the Warriors.

The Warriors were leading 3-2 after the first period and went ahead 5-3 in the second.

Orangeville responded by scoring seven unanswered goals and number eight in the third to take an 11-5 lead with half a period left to play.

The final was 13-6 for the Northmen.

The following night the Northmen hosted the Halton Hills Bulldogs at Tony Rose arena. The Bulldogs showed up with a short bench having only 12 players in the line-up.

The Northmen outscored the Bulldogs in every period and left the floor with a 12-4 win.

They were back at it the next night when they took on the Fergus Thistles in Fergus in an afternoon game.

Both teams turned out some great defence and quality scoring chances.

The Thistles were leading 8-5 in the third.

With 3 minutes and 12 seconds left in the game, the Northmen scored three goals in 36 seconds to tie the game at eight and force overtime.

Orangeville outscored Fergus 2-0 in OT to take the 10-8 win.

The Northmen are now in first place in the West Division as well as overall in the League with a 9-1 record and 18 points.

The Junior C Northmen will be back on their home floor at Tony Rose arena on Saturday, June 4, when they will host the Barrie Bombers.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)