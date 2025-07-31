Junior A Northmen-Lakers lacrosse series goes to Game 6

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen were poised to win their best-of-seven semi-final series against the Peterborough Lakers on their home floor at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre July 28.

But the Lakers pulled off a one-goal lead to win Game 5 by a score of 8-7.

The Northmen were leading the series 3-1 going into Game 5 and were hoping to win and clinch the series.

The Northmen won Game 1 of the series 10-7 on July 22. They followed up with an 8-4 win in Game 2 on July 23.

Peterborough came out on top in Game 3 to get back into the mix after leaving the floor with an 8-7 win.

It was a decisive night for the O-ville squad when they won Game 4 by a score of 8-4, to put all the pressure on the Lakers to try to stay alive.

Returning to Tony Rose Arena for Game 5, the Northmen were hoping to wrap it up.

Dylan Sanderson got the opening goal of the night just 48 seconds into the first period on the first shot on net.

The Lakers tied it up just over three minutes later.

O-ville went ahead on a goal from Max Kruger at the midway mark in the period.

Peterborough scored two more first period goals to take a 3-2 lead.

In the second period, the Lakers scored early.

The Northmen put up a good battle scoring four in a row.

Northmen goals came from Liam Matthews, Sanderson, Kruger, and Owen Rahn.

Two more goals from Peterborough made it a 6-6 game.

Orangeville’s Matthews scored with 1:23 left on the clock to give the Northmen a 7-6 lead with one period left to go.

The Northmen hit a brick wall in the final period and couldn’t score while allowing two against, and Peterborough took the 8-7 win, to make it a 3-2 series.

The series will now go back to Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough for Game 6 on July 30.

Results were not available at press time.

Photo by Brian Lockhart

TO THE WIRE: The Orangeville Junior A Northmen host the Peterborough Lakers in Game 5 of their best-of-seven semi-final series at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre in Orangeville on July 28. The Northmen were leading the series 3-1 going into Monday’s game but gave up an 8-7 loss. The series will now go to

Peterborough for Game 6.

