Headline News

Julia’s Place Music Therapy Centre to host interactive music concert this weekend

December 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A heart-warming performance with a focus on audience participation will be held at a local church this weekend.

Julia’s Place is hosting an interactive concert on Saturday, Dec. 6, starting at 10 a.m. inside the Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church at 6 John St., Orangeville.

This concert is the finale of a three-month effort by Julia’s Place to put together an intergenerational performing choir.

Julia Beth Kowaleski, owner of Julia’s Place, explained that the program is designed to reduce the risks of degenerative brain diseases in older adults through music and social interaction.

“The Singing for Health Initiative is an inclusive intergenerational choir program that is open to anyone who loves to sing,” she said. “It is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin and is designed to be a safe and friendly environment, inclusive for people of all abilities.”

“Research shows that older adults who experience social isolation or loneliness have an increased risk of dementia (50 per cent), stroke (32 per cent), and premature death (45 per cent),” Kowaleski added.

She told the Citizen that the interactive concert at the end of the program allows for more of the community to be involved and takes away any performance pressure on the choir participants, which is only a bonus boost to accessibility.

Additionally, she said that it is just more fun to sing together in a big group, and the audience is highly encouraged to participate.

​​“Attendees can expect to have a great time during the concert, and are encouraged to sing along during the entire concert and extra loud during their favourite tunes,” she said. “The lyrics of the songs will be projected for audience members to read, and they’ll have the option of playing some percussion instruments along with the choir.”

“The repertoire, which was entirely chosen by the program participants, involves a wide variety of genres and styles and will include a couple of Christmas tunes to get people into the holiday spirit,” Kowaleski added.

She hopes the concert will shine a light on the importance of music and its viability as a therapeutic tool.

“We are hoping that this event will help increase awareness of how purposeful music therapy programs can have a significant impact on individuals and the entire community,”Kowaleski said. “Music is accessible to everyone, and it should be considered essential, not optional, when considering the health and well-being of individuals in our communities and the community itself as a whole.”

The concert is one part of the musical programming offered by Julia’s Place to achieve this goal. The therapy centre specializes in neuro-rehabilitation and mental health services and has been operating since 2017.

Their stated mission is to help individuals learn new skills, maintain the skills they already have to stay as healthy and active as possible, and restore skills they once had but lost due to degenerative diseases, injury, accident, or non-use.

In the future, Kowaleski hopes the program will continue and even expand in 2026, but due to a lack of current funding, it will end for the time being after this concert.

“We would like to continue this program but we need additional funding so there is no current plan to continue in 2026,” she said. “This program uses music and rhythm exercises to help maintain walking, balance, and general movement. Maintaining physical skills is essential for independence as it helps prevent accidents and falls which lead to injuries.”

“Any organization interested in helping to sponsor these types of programs in the community is encouraged to contact us.”

For more information about Julia’s Place and the Singing for Health Initiative, contact julia@juliasplacemusictherapy.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Melancthon mayor shocked by OPP raid at local scrapyard

By Josh Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and ...

Rapunzel: A Braid New World features hilariously dramatic retelling of beloved fairy tale

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s latest pantomime production is funny, visually appealing and absolutely worth seeing for some much-needed laughs during ...

Orangeville welcomes 33 years of Christmas in the Park

By Joshua Drakes The park of Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas ...

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol ...

Credit Valley Conservation’s offer to purchase ‘Swan Lake’ denied

By Riley Murphy Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) made an offer to purchase 593 Charleston Sideroad, otherwise known as 0 Shaws Creek Road and “Swan Lake” ...

Orangeville council reviews 2026 budget during special meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville’s new municipal capital and operating budget will be the final annual spending plan debated by the current ...

Dufferin Oaks’ annual Be a Santa to a Senior Program encourages donations from the community

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Everyone deserves to get a gift for Christmas, and Dufferin Oaks wants to ensure seniors are remembered this ...

Dufferin County mourns the loss of lifelong advocate for mothers and babies

By Sam Odrowski A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away. Robin Berger, who ...

Julia’s Place Music Therapy Centre to host interactive music concert this weekend

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A heart-warming performance with a focus on audience participation will be held at a local church this weekend. ...

Hockley Historic Community Hall and Church to hold third annual Christmas Concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For those who are looking for a local festive way to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season, Hockley ...