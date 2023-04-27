Join Let’s Make Orangeville Shine to help clean up the community

April 27, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

It’s a chance to help clean up your town. The Rotary Club of Orangeville is again inviting the public to attend its annual Let’s Make Orangeville Shine Day on Saturday, May 13.

Volunteers will be out picking up the litter and garbage accumulated on Orangeville streets and rural areas over the winter, making the town a cleaner and nicer place to live.

Those who show up will receive the supplies needed, including plastic bags for garbage and recyclable items to collect refuse.

Volunteers will be assigned a particular street or road, or you may volunteer to help clean up a place that you think needs some attention.

This is the 33rd year the Rotary Club has organized this event to beautify the town.

“All you have to do is come to Rotary Park between nine and 12, and you get your bags, and we’ll work out an area for you to clean up,” explained Rotarian Ed Kampen. “You bring the bags back, and we put them in the bins. We pick up any garbage like paper wrappers, masks – anything that’s garbage or can be recycled. There are some areas in town that are pretty bad and really need a clean-up.”

All areas of the town can be chosen to pick up garbage, with the only exception being Highway 10, which needs special permission due to the increased danger of traffic. A local group routinely takes care of that area.

“When the garbage comes back, we take the blue bags and make sure it is recyclable, and that goes into the recycle bin, and the garbage goes into another bin,” Ed explained.

You can also head out on your own and pick up garbage you spot before dropping it off at Rotary Park during the event hours to dispose of it.

Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity for high school students to accumulate some needed community hours while doing some good and valuable work for the community.

Orangeville Dairy Queen is participating and will be offering a small Blizzard treat for participants to reward them for their efforts.

The event is sponsored by the Town of Orangeville, GFL Environmental, Dufferin County, Devonleigh Homes, and Sustainable Orangeville.

Let’s Make Orangeville Shine will take place on Saturday, May 13, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

