‘It’s not what you say but how you make people feel’: Remembering Doug Skeates, former Citizen contributor

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Former columnist for the Orangeville Citizen, Doug Skeates, died on Jan. 3 at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, age 93. His family, friends and here at the Citizen are saddened by the news of his passing, an ardent environmentalist.

As a forester all his life, from his student days at the University of Toronto, he had those first experiences during the summer in the early 1950s, north to the Boreal Forest, to the wilderness. That brought him, mind and spirit, into his life as a forester, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry. As a scientist, he was a Provincial Government Silviculturalist which is a forester who “applies the theory and practice of managing the growth, health, conservation, composition and quality of forests to meet the needs of communities.”

Doug used to say, “Forget a five year plan – what we need is a hundred- year plan because forests don’t grow in a hurry but they do absorb carbon to keep our air breathable.”

Indeed, the importance of nurturing, planting and protecting forests was never far from mind nor excluded from conversations.

As good as his word, Doug Skeates wrote vigorously in his column for the Citizen, “From the Global Classroom,” with all the expertise and experience he had garnered. He approached the importance of protecting the forest as our very survival, placing his confidence in the wisdom of the community.

In 1959, on an impulsive trip to holiday in the U.K. with a colleague, Harold Cummings, he met Anne Wilson in London. A simple date with others, to the theatre and coffee, and Doug was smitten. They kept in touch by writing letters, he from Geraldton where he had been stationed to work on reforestation and from where he asked her to come to Toronto and marry him. And she did.

In 1961, they received a federal three-year initiative in Nairobi, Kenya as a “Bridge Professional,” liaising the research work of departing British foresters and upcoming local foresters in training. It was a wonderful time, during which they had opportunities to travel to Europe, the Middle East and other destinations.

They also had two children, Robin and Diana; Geoff, their third child, was born in Kenya.

From Kenya, at the end of their tour, the family moved to Oxford, England, where Doug took graduate courses at Oxford University to complete his Master of Science degree with a Major in Forestry by the end of the 1960s. During that time, they had two more children, Karen-Anne and Colin.

Returning to Canada and settling in Willowdale, Doug worked with the Ministry of Natural Resources as a Research Scientist in Silviculture. His work there was a fundamental study on the collection of seeds for planting elsewhere to benefit the tree growth in other sections of forests in the province. The information gathered in these exercises contributed as evidence to how well these trees planted away from the origin of the seeds across the province, managed climate change.

Once he retired from the province, Doug established a successful business as a consultant in sustainable forestry, working in a great many countries. This led to a two-year contract as Senior Forestry Advisor in Thailand, with the ASEAN/Canada Forest Tree Seed Centre. Shortly after returning from Thailand, they moved once more, to a ten-acre property in Loretto.

Anne and Doug appreciated and enjoyed social fellowship wherever they were living. They sought out local United Churches to join and especially loved singing in the choirs. From Kenya to Willowdale and Loretto, they cherished their friendships within the churches.

Within a very short time of living in their new home, on five of the acres, there were young trees where the land had been stripped. Doug walked into the community around them to teach the necessity of planting, by organizing groups to plant the saplings he acquired, on land where they could best grow.

He created a “Trees for Shelter Program” by growing small trees to raise money for the women’s shelter, My Sister’s Place, in Alliston, a program which still exists through Dave Johnson’s devoted partnership.

Doug advocated for the Boreal Forest for its carbon sequestration and essential role in preserving fresh water.

He was sure that every social initiative begins at the grassroots and that solutions are found at the community level.

We will all remember him with respect and for many, deep affection; for his humour and kindness; his firm friendship and the clarity of his broad vision, broad because he had placed himself and his family in many very different places to learn and, with any luck to leave strong new trees with their roots deep into the soil.

To read his full obituary, which is excellent, go to www.rodabramsfuneralhome.com

