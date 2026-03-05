Hornets win first round with four-game sweep over Huntsville

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets have advanced to the second round of the North Carruthers Division after a four-game sweep over the Huntsville Otters in their quarter-final series.

Game 1 of the series got underway on Feb. 20 in Alliston and ended with a 6-1 win.

It was an 8-3 Alliston win in Game 2 on Feb. 22, in Huntsville.

The series returned to Alliston for Game 3 on Friday, Feb. 20.

In that game, the Hornets took a two-goal lead in the first period on two goals from Gunner Kirk.

The Hornets took command of the game in the second period and scored four times before the Otters could respond.

Alliston’s goals came from Nick Lamont, Duncan Grube, David Harvey, and Ben Taylor.

There was no scoring in the third period, and the Hornets left the ice with a 6-1 win and a 3-0 lead in the series.

The series went to Huntsville for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, March 1.

Huntsville opened the scoring in the first period and got the only goal in the first frame.

Alliston returned fire in the second, with Will Hopcraft tying it up at 1:59 into the period, followed by a goal from Duncan Grube.

The Otters fought back, scoring at 9:23 into the period to tie the game.

Alliston’s Noah Larmon scored at the midway mark to give the Hornets a 3-2 lead with one period remaining.

Huntsville tied the game at three with a late goal at 16:24 into the third period.

Larmon got his second of the night with 2:05 left on the clock to put the Hornets back in the lead.

A final from Gunner Kirk with 39 seconds remaining in the game gave the Hornets a 5-3 win and the right to advance to the next round.

In the other North Carruthers Division quarter-final series, the Stayner Siskins dispatched the Innisfil Spartans in four games.

The Orillia Terriers have advanced after knocking out the Muskoka Bears in four games.

The Penetang Kings are leading the Midland Flyers 3-2 in their series. Game six of that series was played on Tuesday, Mar. 3, with results not available at press time.

The Hornets will now go on to play the Orillia Terriers in their best-of-seven semi-final round.

This will be an exciting series between two skilled, talented teams, as well as a bit of a grudge match.

The Terriers stole the division title from the Hornets last season after winning the final series in a huge upset.

The schedule for the semi-finals has not yet been announced.

