Highly competitive season underway in PJHL’s North Carruthers Division

January 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It is proving to be a highly competitive season in the Provincial Junior Hockey League, as Junior C teams across the province have passed the halfway mark in the regular season.

Some of the stronger teams from last season have returned with another good performance this year, while other weaker teams are having a better season.

That’s the way it is in Junior C hockey, where a year can make a big difference.

Locally, in the North Carruthers Division, there is a real battle taking place for the top spot in the standings.

The Alliston Hornets have been in first place for most of the season. They briefly dropped to second place after going into a sudden, unexplained slump in November.

After going on a 13-game winning streak to start the season, the Hornets dropped five of eight games, and the Stayer Siskins took over the top spot in the division.

The following week, the Hornets were back on top after winning two more games, while Stayer lost a couple.

The Alliston squad now has 40 points – three ahead of the Siskins.

The Penetang Kings are having a good season and are currently in third place with a 15-10 record. Three of those losses were OT losses, and one was a shoot-out loss.

In fourth place, the Orillia Terriers started out the year strong and were in second place. However, they struggled in November and took some losses.

Orillia now has 29 points, but can’t be counted out as they are still playing well.

The Midland Flyers, Muskoka Bears, and the Huntsville Otters are all trying to get on the plus side at the midway mark in the season.

Midland has an 11-14 record and 22 points. Muskoka has a 7-19 record, and Huntsville has a 7-18 record.

In the basement, the Innisfil Spartans are having a tough season, winning only six games after 22 times on the ice.

The regular season wraps up with the final games on Feb. 16, before heading into the playoffs.


