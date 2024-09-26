General News

Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s 25th Gala raises nearly $750k for cancer care

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 25th Annual Headwaters Foundation Gala, held at Hockley Valley Resort, brought in significant funding for Orangeville’s hospital.

The event raised $748,000 on Sept. 13, which will be used to purchase medical equipment with a focus on cancer care equipment.

George and Bonnie Ledson announced a $100,000 donation to kick off the gala.

“This was an exciting surprise to all those in attendance,” said a Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) press release issued on Sept. 23. “The Ledsons were followed by Steve and Sandra Hartman, Kirk and Joyce Brannon and Andrew Brenton who all gave $100,000 as well! The Ledsons, Hartmans, Brannons and Brentons have all been incredibly generous supporters of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. Their remarkable gifts created great momentum for donations throughout the evening and inspired others to make significant contributions that helped us to surpass our goal.”

Gala Committee chair Jenn Conroy shared her excitement for the money raised at the annual fundraiser.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we did on this year’s ‘Havana Nights’ Gala,” she said on behalf of the committee. “The guests enthusiastically embraced the theme, and it was a marvelous evening of fundraising. The success of the event truly reflects the dedication and support of our community. We are grateful for everyone who contributed to making this night another memorable one.”

The HHCF would like to thank everyone who attended the gala and embraced its ‘Havana Nights’ theme, with dazzling outfits and bright colours.

“We also want to acknowledge the invaluable support of the evening’s donors and sponsors, which included our Signature Sponsors: E. Hofmann Plastics and the Waechter FamilyDiamond Sponsors: Brannon Steel and James Dick Construction; Gold Sponsors: Delta Piping Products, Grecia Mayers-Kendall, Jaguar Land Rover Brampton, Orangeville Honda, RBC/Roud Wealth Management, Scotia Wealth Management, Hereward Farms/S. Burnett & Associates, and Tire Discounter Group Inc.; and Silver Sponsors: AIRFx Heating & Air Conditioning, Champion Shavings Corporation, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Ferguson Fine Homes, Green Monkey Creative, Hockley Valley Resort, Orangeville Citizen/Caledon Citizen/Shelburne Free Press, QuakeMarketing Group and Wightman,” said HHCF’s press release.

CEO of HHCF K.C. Carruthers noted his gratitude for the results of this year’s gala.

“What an incredible evening of fundraising for our hospital. For 25 years the Headwaters Gala has been a vital fundraising event, and this year we raised an incredible $748,000! I want to sincerely thank all those who contributed to the fundraising success including sponsors, volunteers, attendees, staff and most importantly the Gala Committee. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Gala Committee who work tirelessly to make this event so unique year after year. It is truly a transformational fundraising event, and it makes an enormous impact on health care in our community,” said HHCF CEO K.C. Carruthers.


