Headwaters Arts hosting first show of 2024

January 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local arts non-profit is starting the new year with an exhibition dedicated to new beginnings. 

Headwaters Arts is hosting an opening reception for its “ReLaunch 2024” exhibition from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 13 in its gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. The exhibition is on now and runs until February 11. 

Sue Powell, Marketing chair of the Headwaters Arts Board, said for ReLaunch 2024 Headwaters Arts invited its newest members to submit works that reflect feelings of hope, renewal and optimism for the year ahead. Also invited to showcase works of art were Headwaters Arts members who have not displayed their work in a long time.

“The start of a new year holds the promise of new beginnings, resolutions, and fresh starts,” said Powell. “Headwaters Arts is thrilled to present our first member art show of 2024 showcasing over 45 works by 17 artists.”

As patrons have come to expect from a Headwaters Arts exhibition, there will be works of art created in a variety of different mediums on display. These mediums include oil, watercolour,

gouache, acrylic, photography, pastel, textiles, fibre, needle felting, linoleum print and

mixed media.

Bill Carroll, who lives in Orangeville, is a new Headwaters Arts member. His painting, “My life will be good”, was selected as one of the promotional works to be shown ahead of ReLaunch 2024. 

Carroll’s painting is an acrylic portrait of his granddaughter, and he was inspired by the “confident hope” that he sees in her eyes. 

Guests can meet the artists of ReLaunch 2024 and enjoy light refreshments at the January 13 opening reception.


